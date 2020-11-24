2020 New York Whitetails

Page 4

Page 4 and over 100 of New York's biggest and best whitetail bucks taken during the 2020 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

2019 Bucks

(1) (2) (3) (4) (5)



Cailean Mackay shot this beauty on 11/24/20 in Saratoga County



Timothy Duxbury shot this bruiser in Niagara County on 11/27/20



Andy Sienkiewicz shot this big 12-point in Steuben County on 11/28/20



Jessica Eason shot this beautiful buck on November 27, 2020 in Livingston County



Joey Longobardo, age 15, shot his first buck in Orange County on November 28, 2020



Michael Hai arrowed this thick racked 13-point in Seneca County on 11/19/20



Kyle Lyman shot this big buck on 11/25/20 in Allegany County



Makenna McKeon shot this nice 12-point in Wayne County... town of Galen, NY on 11/21/20



Chantal Vetter shot this beast on 11/21/20 in Erie County



Curtis Gallagher arrowed this giant 13-point on October 20 2020 in Orleans County... Town of Barre, NY



Tiffany Price-Santillo took this huge 13-point with crossbow in Steuben County on 11/14/20.



Ross Lovell shot this big 8-point in Schuyler County on 11/21/20



Clint Catchot shot this 10-point on 11/24/20 in Chautauqua County



Robert Straw shot this massive 19-point on 11/21/20 in Tompkins County



Brian Fassett shot this 11-point on 11/22/20 in Herkimer County



Blaine Insogna shot this nice 12-point on 11/24/20 in Montgomery County



Karen Narburgh shot her first deer in Orleans County on 11/24/20



Maddox Olsen, age 15, shot this 16-point giant in Livingston County... Conesus, NY on 11/24/20



Tracey King shot this monster in Herkimer County on 11/23/20



Ethan Hall shot this huge 11-point in Yates County on 11/21/20



John Messervey shot this tall, heavy racked 10-point in Ontario County on 11/22/20



Ryan Tower shot this huge 10-point in Orleans County on 11/21/20



Jack Mazzie shot this slammer of a buck in Schoharie County on 11/21/20



Ken Beck shot this big 10-point in Albany County on 11/21/20



Emily Knowlden shot her first deer ever, this 11-point, in Chemung County on November 21, 2020



Joshua Priest shot this Adirondack 12-point on 11/21/20 Saratoga County



Madison Boyce, age 14, shot her first deer ever in Genesee County on 11/22/20



Josh Rader shot this big 7-point with muzzleloader in Livingston County on 11/29/20



Austin Brazzell shot this beauty in Orleans County on November 22, 2020



Mark Noble shot this big boy on 11/21/20 on Yates County



(1) (2) (3) (4) (5)



Back to Home Page from 2020 New York Whitetails Page 4

Copyright © 2010-2020 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

