Matthew Meade shot this big 15-point in Broome County on 11/22/20



Andrew Ugolino (right) shot this giant buck on November 21, 2020 in Ulster County. His first gun deer.



Andrew Clark shot this 11-point Oneida County on 11/22/20



Troy Ellsworth shot this 9-point with drop tine on 11/22/20 in Allegany County

Travis Johnson shot this 11-point in Seneca County on 11/21/20



Heather Foeller shot this big buck on 11/21/20 in Orleans County



Keith Egresi shot this beauty in Steuben County on 11/21/20



Cody Freeman shot this 10-point brute in Erie County on 11/21/20



Travis Olmstead arrowed this brute in Chautauqua County on 11/19/20

Jerry Cowan arrowed this huge 10-point in Wayne County on November 19, 2020



Chris Holley took this big 10-point with crossbow on Nov. 18, 2020 in Schuyler County



Joel Goodwin arrowed this giant 14-point on 11/4/20 in Livingston County... Town of Sparta, NY



Greg Warneck arrowed this 13-point in Schuyler County on 11/6/20



Josh Toye arrowed this big bruiser in Wayne County on 11/14/20



Gary Demonico took this monster 16-point non-typical in Niagara County on 11/13/20



Ken Kwasniewski arrowed this main frame 12-point giant in Erie County on 11/3/20



Chris Cortner arrowed this beast in Wayne County on 11/10/20



Frederick Thomas arrowed this slammer in Tompkins County... Enfield, NY on 11/9/20



Jared Reid shot this beauty in Warren County... Stony Creek, NY on 11/8/20



Dan Dettorre took this giant with crossbow on 11/8/20 in Monroe County



Keith Humphrey arrowed this big 11-point in Wyoming County on 11/9/2020



Carl Merritt arrowed this monster on 11/7/20 in Onondaga County



Damien Rzepka arrowed this 10-point from the ground in Livingston County on 11/7/20.



Phillip Pless arrowed this 19-point giant on 11/8/2020 in Niagara County... Town of Newfane, NY



Jacob Desmarais arrowed this 14-point on 11/7/20 in Ontario County



Trevor Wasman arrowed this big buck in Wayne County on 11/07/20



Jason Smaczniak arrowed this nice 10-point in Erie County on 10/17/2020



Dustin Novitzki arrowed this big buck on 11/06/20 in Monroe County



Kyle Ludwig arrowed this beauty on 11/7/20 in Genesee County



Matt Combs arrowed this giant 12-point on 10/28/20 in Schuyler County



