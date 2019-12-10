2019 NYS Youth Hunt

This page is dedicated to all the successful NYS youth deer hunters. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year old youths to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2019's successful youth deer hunters.

If you know of a successful 2019 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.

I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.﻿

Dakota Donohue took this beautiful doe on Oct. 12, 2019 in Livingston County during the 2019 Youth Deer Hunt

Carson Frungillo, age 15, shot this 8-point in Allegany County on 10/12/2019 during the 2019 Youth Deer Hunt



Trevor Lange (right), age 15, poses with his dad and the 9-point he took with muzzleloader in Newfane, NY... Niagara County on 10/12/2019 during the 2019 Youth Hunt. His first buck.



Skylar Erickson, age 14, shot her first deer in Madison County on Oct. 12,2019 during the 2019 Youth Deer Hunt



Rachel Jackson shot this nice 10-point in Arkport, NY... Steuben County during the 2019 Youth Deer Hunt



Dylon Day shot this 9-point on 10/12/2019 during the 2019 Youth Hunt in Allegany County



Alex Ellsworth shot this buck on October 12, 2019 during the 2019 Youth Deer Hunt in Allegany County



