Aly Ball shot this nice buck during the Youth Hunt on 10/13/2019 in the Town of East Bethany, NY... Genesee County
Allison Mooney, age 15, shot her first buck, an 8-point, in Lewis County on 10/13/2019 while hunting with her father during the Youth Hunt
Connor Bloom, age 14, 10/13/2019 shot his first buck, a 7-point, during the Youth Hunt in Greene County
14 year old, Kendall Allen, got her first deer, this big 10-point, on 10/14/2019 in Steuben County during the Youth Hunt
Alyssa Green, age 15, shot her first deer in Genesee County, a 6-point on 10/14/19 during the Youth Hunt
Bryce Bolton, age 14, shot his first buck in Otsego County on 10/14/2019 while hunting with his Grandfather during the Youth Hunt
Elizabeth Vega (right), age 15, shot this buck on 10/12/2019 in Steuben County during the Youth Hunt
Blake Walruth, age 14, shot his first deer, a 5-point, in Steuben County during the Youth Hunt on 10/13/2019
Olivia Best, age 14, shot this buck in the Town of Darien, NY... Genesee County on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt.
Adison Grusendorf, age 14, shot her first deer during the Youth Hunt in Allegany County on 10/13/2019
Cole Harding, age 14, with his first deer taken on 10/13/19 in Stafford, NY... Genesee County during the Youth Hunt
Madison Meyers shot this 9-point with her dad during the Youth Hunt in Orleans County on Oct 12, 2019
Delta Barber shot this 10-point, her first deer, on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt in Cortland County... Town of Freetown, NY
Katie Bootes took her first deer, a big 7-point, on 10/14/2019 during the Youth Hunt In the Town of Potter, NY... Yates County
Dominic Johnson, age 14, shot this nice 9-point in Broome County... Whitney Point, NY during the Youth Hunt
Connor Scott shot this beautiful 6-point in Livingston County on 10/12/2019 during the Youth Hunt. His first deer.
15 yr old, Tessa Gregorius, shot her first deer on 10/13/2019 in Groveland, NY... Livingston County during the Youth Hunt
Owen Hirschman, age 14, shot this doe Oct. 13, 2019 during the 2019 Youth Hunt in Livingston County.
