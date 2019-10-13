2019 NYS Youth Hunt

This is page 2 of successful NYS youth deer hunters. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year old youths to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2019's successful youth deer hunters.

If you know of a successful 2019 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.

I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.﻿

Elisha Shipman shot his first deer during the Youth Hunt on 10/13/2019 in Cayuga County.



Aly Ball shot this nice buck during the Youth Hunt on 10/13/2019 in the Town of East Bethany, NY... Genesee County



Allison Mooney, age 15, shot her first buck, an 8-point, in Lewis County on 10/13/2019 while hunting with her father during the Youth Hunt

Connor Bloom, age 14, 10/13/2019 shot his first buck, a 7-point, during the Youth Hunt in Greene County

14 year old, Kendall Allen, got her first deer, this big 10-point, on 10/14/2019 in Steuben County during the Youth Hunt

Takoda Stephens, age 15, shot this buck on 10/13/2019 in Allegany County during the Youth Hunt



Alyssa Green, age 15, shot her first deer in Genesee County, a 6-point on 10/14/19 during the Youth Hunt



Bryce Bolton, age 14, shot his first buck in Otsego County on 10/14/2019 while hunting with his Grandfather during the Youth Hunt



Chloe Bracken, age 14, shot this 8-point in Almond, NY... Allegany County on October 13, 2019,



Elizabeth Vega (right), age 15, shot this buck on 10/12/2019 in Steuben County during the Youth Hunt



Ben Ackerly shot this nice 8-point during the Youth Hunt in Sullivan County on October 12, 2019



Trace Keba, age 14, shot his first deer in Montgomery County on 10/14/2019 during the Youth Hunt

Blake Walruth, age 14, shot his first deer, a 5-point, in Steuben County during the Youth Hunt on 10/13/2019



Saige McGarvey, age 15, shot her buck during the Youth Hunt in Steuben County on 10/13/2019



Olivia Best, age 14, shot this buck in the Town of Darien, NY... Genesee County on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt.

Adison Grusendorf, age 14, shot her first deer during the Youth Hunt in Allegany County on 10/13/2019



Cole Harding, age 14, with his first deer taken on 10/13/19 in Stafford, NY... Genesee County during the Youth Hunt



Madison Meyers shot this 9-point with her dad during the Youth Hunt in Orleans County on Oct 12, 2019



Riley Cronin shot this buck during the Youth Hunt in Schoharie County on 10/13/2019



Delta Barber shot this 10-point, her first deer, on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt in Cortland County... Town of Freetown, NY



Hunter Smith, age 15, shot his first deer on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt in Erie County.



Katie Bootes took her first deer, a big 7-point, on 10/14/2019 during the Youth Hunt In the Town of Potter, NY... Yates County



Kylie Sabatini, age 15,shot this deer in Sullivan County on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt



David Cavagna shot this buck on 10/13/2019 in Allegany County during the Youth Hunt.



Kyle Curran, age 15, shot this buck in Steuben County on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt



Karmen Frazier, age 14, shot this nice Allegany County on 10/12/19 during the Youth Hunt.



Dominic Johnson, age 14, shot this nice 9-point in Broome County... Whitney Point, NY during the Youth Hunt



Connor Scott shot this beautiful 6-point in Livingston County on 10/12/2019 during the Youth Hunt. His first deer.



Jason Pragle shot this buck on Oct. 12, 2019 in West Bloomfield NY during the Youth Hunt



15 yr old, Tessa Gregorius, shot her first deer on 10/13/2019 in Groveland, NY... Livingston County during the Youth Hunt



Owen Hirschman, age 14, shot this doe Oct. 13, 2019 during the 2019 Youth Hunt in Livingston County.



