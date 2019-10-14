2019 NYS Youth Hunt

Page 3

Page 3 of successful NYS youth deer hunters. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year old youths to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2019's successful youth deer hunters.

If you know of a successful 2019 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.

I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.﻿

2018 Youth Hunt



Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery

1 2 3

Kynan Egan, age 15, shot this 9-point during the Youth Hunt in Chautauqua County on October 13, 2019



Darrell Hoad shot this nice 8-point on 10/14/2019 during the Youth Hunt in Steuben County



Andrew Wilson shot his first buck, a 9-point, in Allegany County on 10/13/2019 during the Youth Hunt.



Emily Beutel, got her first buck, an 8-point during the Youth Hunt on October 12, 2019 in Cattaraugus County.

Nate Bartlett shot his first ever deer, a big 10-point, during the Youth Hunt on October 13, 2019 in Schoharie County.



Vincent Pepe shot his first buck on 10/12/2019 during the Youth Hunt in Roscoe, NY... Sullivan County



Lewis Ink shot this 7-point during the Youth Hunt in Schuyler County on 10/14/2019



Sydney Glebus, age 15, shot her first buck, a 3-point in Essex County on October 12, 2019 during the Youth Hunt

Michael DiRubba, age 14, shot his first deer, a 6-point, during the Youth Hunt on 10/13/2019 in the Town of Broome, NY... Schoharie County



Aaron Treleaven, age 14, shot his first deer ever on 10/12/2019 in Orleans County... Town of Barre, NY during the Youth Hunt

Haley Ross, age 15, shot this big 8-point during the 2019 Youth Hunt in Chenango County on 10/13/2019



1 2 3



Back to Home Page from 2019 NYS Youth Hunt Page 3

Copyright © 2010-2019 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

