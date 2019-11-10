2019 New York Whitetails

Every year we dedicate pages to some of the bigger bucks taken that year. Here are some of those bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery



Danny LaCrosse arrowed this 16-point monster on Oct. 4, 2019 in Canandaigua, NY... Ontario County



Kyle Paylor arrowed this huge high rack 10-point on 10/11/2019 in Wayne County.



Eddie Staroba arrowed this giant 10-point in Schoharie County on October 5, 2019.



Jay McClintock arrowed this massive 10-point in Orange County on 10/5/2019



Brian Scully arrowed this nice Westchester County buck on 10/05/2019

Frank Thorn Jr. arrowed this big buck in Allegany County on Oct. 2, 2019



AJ Genco arrowed this slammer buck in Chautauqua County on 10-5-2019



Nicholas Smith arrowed this big Steuben County buck on 10/6/2019



Zach Soboleski arrowed this big buck in Broome County on 10/5/19



Ethan Kelly arrowed this big Dutchess County 11-point with 4 stickers at the base on 10/1/2019



Phillip Higbie arrowed this big boy in Steuben County on 10/6/2019

Tyler Schmidt arrowed this big 8-point on 10/4/2019 in Schoharie County



Austin Bronson arrowed this big 9-point on 10/5/2019 in Chenango County



Erik Kobler arrowed this big buck in Erie County on 10/5/2019



Bill Psoras arrowed this 14-point monster non-typical on October 5, 2019 in Suffolk County



Zackary Grazioplene arrowed this monster on 10/2/2019 in Genesee County... Town of Oakfield, NY



Frank Kentoffio arrowed this bruiser on 10/2/2019 on Long Island, NY...Suffolk County

Matt Cooper arrowed this big buck in Niagara County... Town of Porter, NY on 10/4/2019



Duke DuBois arrowed this huge 9-point in Genesee County... Leroy, NY on 10/2/2019



James Lombardo arrowed this nice piebald buck on 10/2/2019 in Suffolk County... Southampton, NY



Porter Hunt arrowed this big 10-point on 10/2/2019 in Livingston County... Town of Livonia



Braden Ferranti arrowed this nice buck in Orleans County on 10/1/2019



Kody Kuntzleman arrowed this buck on 10/01/2019 in Tioga County.



Steve Schmitz arrowed this nice buck on 10/1/2019 in Suffolk County



Brent Hall arrowed this big boy in Steuben County on Oct. 1, 2019

Copyright © 2010-2018 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

