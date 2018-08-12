2019 New York Whitetails

Page 7 and over 180 big bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Donovan Snyder shot this big 8-point in Seneca County on 12/08/18



Nikk Milligan shot this big 9-point with crossbow on December 10, 2019 in Saratoga County



