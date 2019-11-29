2019 New York Whitetails

Six pages of big bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Jeremy Cunningham shot this drop tine 13-point on 11/29/19 in Saratoga County.



Jason Stannard shot this giant on 11/28/2019 in Delaware County



Bob Morse shot this 12-point in Allegany County... Willing, NY on 11/25/2019



BJ Powell shot this beauty in Wayne County on 11/28/19 while visiting from NC.



Seth Cruickshank shot this big bruiser on 11/20/19 in Monroe County

Bob Land shot this beautiful 10-point on 11/27/19 in Wayne County



William Britt shot this big boy in Wayne County on 11/26/2019



AJ Genco shot this beautiful 10-point on 11/23/19 in Chautauqua County



Tommy Hains shot this 13-point on 11/24/2019 in Oswego County



Daniel Wilkins shot this 11-point on 11/24/19 in Livingston County



John Quick shot this huge 11-point on 11/23/19 in Tioga County



Heather Beers Burt shot this 12-point on 11/16/19 in Chautauqua County



Asa Vanderbosch grunted in this 11-point on the last day of bow season Nov 15, 2019 in Steuben County



Brian Hoelscher shot this 24" wide 10-point in Eden, NY... Erie County on 11/20/19.



Maegin Weaver shot her first deer, this huge 11-point, in Wyoming County on November 24, 2019



Dan Diesel shot this big 15-point on 11/17/19 in Onondaga County



Hunter Harris shot this big 12-point in Chautauqua County on 11/16/19



Jonah DeCory shot this nice 11-point in Seneca County on 11/22/19



78 year old, Earl Dibble, shot this big Oneida County 12-point on 11/23/19.



Cliff Brucker shot this big 10-point on 11/22/19 in Erie County



Kurt Richter shot this true 6x6 12-point on 11/20/2019 in Delaware County



Jon Merle shot this big 9-point in Sparta, NY... Livingston County on 11/20/2019



Duane Allen Stangle Jr. shot this nice buck in Warren County on 11/21/19



Nichole Caralla shot this big 10-point on 11/16/19 in Schuyler County.



