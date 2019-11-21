2019 New York Whitetails

Page 5

Page 5 and more big bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery



1 2 3 4 5 6



John Arquitt shot this big buck in St. Lawrence County on 11/21/19.



Seth Meyer shot this big buck in Monroe County on 11/21/2019



Chris Plain shot this big buck in Monroe County on 11/16/19.



Jonathan Piersa shot this huge 6-point in Erie County on 11/16/19



Sam Bell took this 18-point with a shotgun on November 18, 2019 in Monroe County



Duane Sample shot this big 16-point in Clarendon, NY... Orleans County on 11/21/19



Clinton Dunning to this huge 5-point on 11 /17/19 in Yates County



Tyler Henry arrowed this huge 11-point on 11/10/19 in Steuben County



Ron Vedder shot this 8-point with 25 3/4" spread on 11/18/19 in Schuyler County.



Ruth Ireland shot this big 8-point on 11/18/19 in Allegany County



Dave Johnson shot this tall racker in Tompkins County on 11/17/19



Damien Ramondo shot this slammer on 11/17/19 in Tioga County... Town of Richford, NY



Lance Bridge shot this full velvet 12-point on 11/17/2019 in Madison County... Town of Madison, NY



Mike Preston shot this 11-point in Wellsville, NY... Allegany County.



Dustin Johnson shot this monster 8-point in Cayuga County on 11/17/2019



Erica Spier shot her first buck ever, this nice 10-point, on 11/16/19 in Erie County... Collins, NY.



Shawna McNeil shot this wide antlered piebald on November 17, 2019 in Hornell, NY... Steuben County



Brian Fassett shot this nice 10-point on 11/17/2019 in Herkimer County.



Jimmy Dacey shot this big 12-point in Perry, NY... Wyoming County on 11/17/2019



Jackson Cowser, age 19, shot this buck on 11/15/19 in St. Lawrence County... Town of Morley, NY



Ryan Bell shot this big 6-point in Tioga County on 11/16/2019.



David Oliver shot this big 10-point in Saratoga County on 11/18/19



Nathan Chupa shot this huge 12-point on 11/16/2019 in Cattaraugus County



Ken Oliver shot this big 10-point with 4 kickers on 11/17/2019 in Orleans County



Nancy Schroeder shot this 11-point in Livingston, NY... Columbia County on 11/16/19



Adam Prizzi shot this monster 8-point on 11/16/19 in Wayne County



Tara Schaefer shot this big 10-point on 11/16/2019 in Ontario County.



Duke DuBois shot this big buck on 11/17/19 in Genesee County



Delena Chase shot this big 10-point in Wyoming County on November 16, 2019



Steven Japp shot this buck in Ontario County on 11/17/2019



1 2 3 4 5 6



Back to Home Page from 2019 New York Whitetails Page 5

Copyright © 2010-2019 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

