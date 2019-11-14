Page 4 of those bigger bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
Joshua Smith arrowed his first deer, this big 10-point, on 11/13/2019 in Ransomville, NY... Niagara County
Disabled hunter, Nick Furano, took this big 10-point with crossbow in Seneca Falls, NY... Seneca County on Nov. 2, 2019 from a stand his dad built for him out of and old wooden playground set.
Kevin Pierce arrowed this 12-point on November 8, 2019 in Chautauqua County... Town of Ellington, NY
15 year old, Braxtyn Elliott, arrowed this big 11-point on 11/9/2019 in Campbell, NY... Steuben County
