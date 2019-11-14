2019 New York Whitetails

Page 4 of those bigger bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Judson Marvin arrowed this 21 1/2" wide 10-point in Steuben County on 11/14/2019.



Keith Sharpe arrowed this big buck on 11/9/2019 in Yates County

David Thompson arrowed his first buck ever, this huge 11-point, in Wayne County on 11/12/2019



Nathan Swede arrowed this nice buck 11/15/2019 in Wyoming County



Joshua Smith arrowed his first deer, this big 10-point, on 11/13/2019 in Ransomville, NY... Niagara County



Trent Wolford took this big 8-point with crossbow in Genesee County on November 10, 2019



Kyle Robbinsarrowed this wide 11-point on 11/12/2019 in Allegany County



Robert Ruiz arrowed this slammer 13-point on Tompkins County on 11/12/2019.



Dave DuBois arrowed this brute in Genesee County on 11/10/2019



Adam Sacca arrowed this unique wide old buck in Chautauqua county on 11/9/2019



Dan Cragg arrowed this big 10-point on 11/10/2019 in Steuben County.



Arthur Reece arrowed this 10-point on 11/9/2019 in Ulster County

Disabled hunter, Nick Furano, took this big 10-point with crossbow in Seneca Falls, NY... Seneca County on Nov. 2, 2019 from a stand his dad built for him out of and old wooden playground set.



Michael Shutt arrowed this huge buck in Steuben County on 11/10/2019



Kevin Pierce arrowed this 12-point on November 8, 2019 in Chautauqua County... Town of Ellington, NY



Kyle Mason arrowed this huge 14-point in East Bethany, NY... Genesee County on 11/9/2019



Josh Krupp arrowed this big 11-point on 11/9/2019 in Niagara County



15 year old, Braxtyn Elliott, arrowed this big 11-point on 11/9/2019 in Campbell, NY... Steuben County



Ron Livermore took this nice 11-point in Leicester, NY... Livingston County with crossbow



Wyatt Vander Bunt arrowd this nice 11-point in Chenango County on 11/9/2019

79 year old, Sharlene Todd, shot her first buck, a 10-point on Nov.7, 2019 in Jefferson County.



Hunter Foley shot this big 10-point on 11/9/2019 in Jefferson County



