Page 3 of those bigger bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Chris Wines arrowed this heavy 11-point on 11/2/2019 in Wayne County



Artie Millin arrowed this big buck on November 1, 2019 in Ulster County



Frederick Thomas arrowed this monster in Tompkins County on October 30, 2019



Dean Diviesti arrowed this big 10-point in Ulster County on 11/2/2019



Doug Beitz arrowed this big 11-point in Attica, NY... Wyoming County on 11/2/2019



Ethan Mosher arrowed this giant in Schuyler County on 11/1/2019



Nathan Robert arrowed this beautiful buck on 10/25/2019 in Erie County



Matt Jaynes arrowed this big 10-point on 10/31/2019 in Schuyler County



Rick Reagan arrowed this huge 12-point on Oct. 5, 2019 in Allegany County



Dylan McManus arrowed this bruiser in Madison County on 10/27/2019



Dalton Carlsen arrowed his first archery buck on October 30, 2019 in Genesee County.

Rebecca Duryea arrowed this big boy in Orange County on 10/29/2019



Kevin Mead arrowed this nice 8-point on 10/27/2019 in Onondaga County



Jesse Peachey shot this nice buck in Jefferson County on October 28, 2019



Lou Cioci arrowed this nice 10-point in Broome County on 10/28/2019



Bradley Button arrowed this nice buck on 10-28-2019 in Livingston County



Ashleigh Read arrowed this nice buck on 10/8/2019 in Ontario County



Chris Pitifer arrowed this 14-point on 10/27/2019 in Geneva, NY... Ontario County



