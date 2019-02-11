2019 New York Whitetails
Page 3 of those bigger bucks from the 2019 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery
Chris Wines arrowed this heavy 11-point on 11/2/2019 in Wayne County
Artie Millin arrowed this big buck on November 1, 2019 in Ulster County
Frederick Thomas arrowed this monster in Tompkins County on October 30, 2019
Dean Diviesti arrowed this big 10-point in Ulster County on 11/2/2019
Doug Beitz arrowed this big 11-point in Attica, NY... Wyoming County on 11/2/2019
Ethan Mosher arrowed this giant in Schuyler County on 11/1/2019
Nathan Robert arrowed this beautiful buck on 10/25/2019 in Erie County
Matt Jaynes arrowed this big 10-point on 10/31/2019 in Schuyler County
Rick Reagan arrowed this huge 12-point on Oct. 5, 2019 in Allegany County
Dylan McManus arrowed this bruiser in Madison County on 10/27/2019
Dalton Carlsen arrowed his first archery buck on October 30, 2019 in Genesee County.
Rebecca Duryea arrowed this big boy in Orange County on 10/29/2019
Kevin Mead arrowed this nice 8-point on 10/27/2019 in Onondaga County
Jesse Peachey shot this nice buck in Jefferson County on October 28, 2019
Lou Cioci arrowed this nice 10-point in Broome County on 10/28/2019
Bradley Button arrowed this nice buck on 10-28-2019 in Livingston County
Ashleigh Read arrowed this nice buck on 10/8/2019 in Ontario County
Chris Pitifer arrowed this 14-point on 10/27/2019 in Geneva, NY... Ontario County
