Shannon Conlan arrowed this huge leucistic buck in Madison County on 10/26/19



Tucker Kautz arrowed this heavy 12-point in Livingston County on 10/26/2019



Corey Heald shot this big 12-point in Franklin County on 10/26/19



Jim Giarraputo arrowed this big 8-point on 10/23/2019 in Suffolk County

Josh Cushing arrowed this high rack buck in Albany County on 10/26/2019

Jake Rice arrowed this big dark rack buck in Schuyler County on 10/25/2019



Rick Zuber shot this nice big woods 9-point in Fulton County on 10/26/2019. His first buck ever.



Mike Cornwell arrowed this big 12-point in Livingston County on October 21, 2019



Matt Blue who is stationed in Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, came home last week to get married and shot this buck just 2 days after the wedding on October 21, 2019 in the Town of Portville, NY... Cattaraugus County.



Jeff Dueppengiesser arrowed this nice 11-point on 10/24/2019 in Leicester, NY... Livingston County



Brant Fosdick arrowed this good buck in Wayne County on October 15, 2019.



Nick Murray arrowed this nice 11-point on 10/24/2019 in Orange County

Marc Unger arrowed this big 11-point in Genesee County on 10/12/2019



Louis Backlas arrowed this big 9-point on Oct 22, 2019 in Wyoming County. while bow hunting on horseback with his horse, "Socks".



Sean Connolly arrowed this big 7-point in Livingston County on October 20, 2019



Dan Taylor arrowed this big boy on 10/16/2019 in Cattaraugus County



Tim Forgham arrowed this big 11-point in Cayuga County on 10/19/2019

Colin Clement arrowed this giant on 10/19/2019 in Monroe County

Dustin Clark arrowed this huge buck on 10/21/2019 in Cayuga County



Aaron Germain arrowed this big racker in Chautauqua County on 10/20/2019

Justin Mccormack arrowed this 10-point on 10/7/2019 in Orleans County

Mike Silvis (left) arrowed this big 9-point in Allegany County on 10/19/2019.



Kyle Thomas arrowed this wide antlered buck in Tompkins County on October 6, 2019



Nickolas Belanger, age 14, shot this big 8-point in Steuben County on 10/12/2019 with his .243 during the Youth Hunt



14 year old, Kendall Allen, got her first deer, this big 10-point, on 10/14/2019 in Steuben county during the Youth Hunt



Justin McCall arrowed this wide 8-point on 10/18/2019 in Otsego County.

Brian Aina arrowed this big 8-point on October 6, 2019 in Orleans County



Scott Somers arrowed this nice 10-point on 10/19/2019 in Oswego County



Donnie Ceresoli shot this wide 8-point with muzzleloader on 10/19/2019 in St. Lawrence County



Corey Gabel arrowed this beauty on 10/20/2019 in Cattaraugus County



