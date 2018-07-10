This page is dedicated to all the successful NYS youth deer hunters. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year old youths to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2018's successful youth deer hunters.
If you know of a successful 2018 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.
I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.
Steven Hulbert age 14, and his father Doug Hulbert Jr with Steven's 4-point shot in Montgomery County on October 7, 2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt.
John Schiro Jr. took his first deer ever during the NYS Youth Hunt on October 7, 2018 in Steuben County.
Carson Eckard shot this buck October 8, 2018 in Homer, NY... Cortland County during the NYS Youth Hunt.
Ethan Komosinski, age 15, took this big 8-point during the 2018 NYS Youth Hunt weekend while hunting with his dad on family property in East Otto, NY... Cattaraugus County.
Ronald Rifenburgh, age 15, shot this 8-point on opening day of the 2018 Youth Hunt weekend in Greenville, NY... Greene County
Thomas O"Connor shot this 6-point in Otsego County on 10/8/2018 during the NYS Youth Season with a 6.5 Creedmoor
Tamera Miller shot this 3-point with her grandfathers rifle while hunting with her dad during the NYS Youth Hunt on 10/8/2018 in Delaware County. Her first deer ever.
John Czajkowski, age 14, shot his first buck on 10-6-2018 in Washington County during the Youth Deer Hunt weekend
Grace Nevol took her first buck during the Youth Hunt on10/6/2018 in Allegany County... Town of Andover.
Hannah Woodward shot her first buck ever on Oct. 7, 2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt in St. Lawrence County
Jesse Eaton shot this buck during the NYS Youth Hunt on October 7, 2018 at Rattlesnake Hill in Livingston County
Jacob Pierce shot this nice buck in Schuyler County on 10-7-2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt... his first whitetail
