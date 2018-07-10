2018 NYS Youth Hunt

This page is dedicated to all the successful NYS youth deer hunters. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year old youths to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2018's successful youth deer hunters.

Benjamin Stull, age 14, shot this 9-point during the NYS Youth hunt in Cortland County on 10/7/2018



Steven Hulbert age 14, and his father Doug Hulbert Jr with Steven's 4-point shot in Montgomery County on October 7, 2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt.



John Schiro Jr. took his first deer ever during the NYS Youth Hunt on October 7, 2018 in Steuben County.



Carson Eckard shot this buck October 8, 2018 in Homer, NY... Cortland County during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Ethan Komosinski, age 15, took this big 8-point during the 2018 NYS Youth Hunt weekend while hunting with his dad on family property in East Otto, NY... Cattaraugus County.



Ronald Rifenburgh, age 15, shot this 8-point on opening day of the 2018 Youth Hunt weekend in Greenville, NY... Greene County



Thomas O"Connor shot this 6-point in Otsego County on 10/8/2018 during the NYS Youth Season with a 6.5 Creedmoor



Hunter Bouck took this 6-point in Albany County on 10/08/2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Tamera Miller shot this 3-point with her grandfathers rifle while hunting with her dad during the NYS Youth Hunt on 10/8/2018 in Delaware County. Her first deer ever.



John Czajkowski, age 14, shot his first buck on 10-6-2018 in Washington County during the Youth Deer Hunt weekend



Bryce Bracchy shot this 8-point on Oct. 6, 2018 during the Youth Hunt weekend in Delaware County



Grace Nevol took her first buck during the Youth Hunt on10/6/2018 in Allegany County... Town of Andover.



Hanna Wright took a 3-point on October 6, 2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt in Otsego County



Aiden Farmer shot this buck in Oswego County during the NYS Youth Hunt on Oct. 7, 2018



Hannah Woodward shot her first buck ever on Oct. 7, 2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt in St. Lawrence County



Jake Perrotti shot this nice buck on Oct. 6, 2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt in Schoharie County



Cole Volhejn shot this NYS Youth Season buck in Livingston County on Oct. 7, 2018



Jesse Eaton shot this buck during the NYS Youth Hunt on October 7, 2018 at Rattlesnake Hill in Livingston County



Hunter Warren, age 15, took this 8-point on 10/07/2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt in Chenango County



Jacob Pierce shot this nice buck in Schuyler County on 10-7-2018 during the NYS Youth Hunt... his first whitetail



Katelynne Egburtson took a nice 8-point on 10/07/2018 in Yates County during the NYS youth hunt.



Ava Trzepacz, age 12, arrowed her first deer ever, a 5-point in Erie County on 10/6/2018



Skyler Munn took his first deer during the NYS youth hunt weekend on 10/7/2018 in Orleans County



