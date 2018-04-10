2018 New York Whitetails

Every year we dedicate pages to some of the bigger bucks taken that year. Here are some of those bucks from the 2018 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page. 

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

2017 Bucks

2017 Youth Hunt

2016 Bucks

2015 Bucks

2014 Bucks

2013 Bucks

2012 Bucks

2011 Bucks

Other Deer Pics

2016 Youth Hunt

2015 Youth Hunt

2014 Youth Hunt

2013 Youth Hunt

2012 Youth Hunt


Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery

Josh Hynes arrowed this beautiful wide antlered 6-point in Monroe County on Oct. 3, 2018

Luke Beadnell arrowed this big 18-point on Sept. 27, 2018 in Warren County.

Austin Brazzell arrowed this big 8-point on 10/4/2018 in Orleans County

Mason Gonzalez arrowed this huge buck in Erie County on October 1, 2018. His first archery buck.

Mike Polinice arrowed this Long Island monster on Oct.1, 2018.

Damien Rzepka arrowed this 8-point on 10/1/2018 in Monroe county from the ground at 15 yards.

Jeff Dueppengiesser arrowed this beauty on 10-1-2018 in Leicester, NY... Livingston County

Dan Workman arrowed this nice 8-point on 10-1-2018 in Tompkins County

Back to Home Page from 2018 New York Whitetails

Copyright © 2010-2018 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

Sign Up FREE!

and recieve our upcoming newsletters and other site info.﻿

Email


First Name




Go to my Blog

FEATURED BOOKS

Shed Hunting
By Joe Shead

A Lifetime of Big Woods
Hunting Memories
By Todd mead

Back Country Bucks
By Todd mead