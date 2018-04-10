2018 New York Whitetails

Every year we dedicate pages to some of the bigger bucks taken that year. Here are some of those bucks from the 2018 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

2017 Bucks

2017 Youth Hunt

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery



Josh Hynes arrowed this beautiful wide antlered 6-point in Monroe County on Oct. 3, 2018



Luke Beadnell arrowed this big 18-point on Sept. 27, 2018 in Warren County.



Austin Brazzell arrowed this big 8-point on 10/4/2018 in Orleans County



Mason Gonzalez arrowed this huge buck in Erie County on October 1, 2018. His first archery buck.



Mike Polinice arrowed this Long Island monster on Oct.1, 2018.



Damien Rzepka arrowed this 8-point on 10/1/2018 in Monroe county from the ground at 15 yards.



Jeff Dueppengiesser arrowed this beauty on 10-1-2018 in Leicester, NY... Livingston County



Dan Workman arrowed this nice 8-point on 10-1-2018 in Tompkins County



Back to Home Page from 2018 New York Whitetails

Copyright © 2010-2018 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

