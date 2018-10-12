2018 New York Whitetails

Peter Freundschuh shot this big boy with muzzleloader on 12/10/18 in Niagara County

Kris Roberts arrowed this big 13-point in Allegany County on 10/5/18



Rick Rados shot this beauty in Oneida County on 11/17/18

Timothy Keefe shot this big 11-point in Ulster County on December 5, 2018

Zane Lewis shot this 11-point on Nov. 17, 2018 in Greene County.

Jamie Chase shot this nice 11-point on Nov. 16, 2018 in Long Lake, NY... Hamilton County.

Christopher Wengert shot this 10-point on Nov. 23, 2018 in Oneida County



Jordan James shot this big 10-point in Livingston County on December 5, 2018



Tom VanOrder shot this huge 10-point in Farmington, NY... Ontario County on November 27, 2018



Brandon Leather shot this beautiful 8-point in Waterloo, NY... Seneca County on December 4, 2018



Tom Lacey shot this nice 8-point on 11/17/18 in Livingston County



Trevor Parisian arrowed this big 10-point on Oct. 25, 2018 in Seneca County.

Bruce Payne shot this beautiful 8-point in Chemung County on 11/29/18.



Colin Baker shot this nice 12-point in Genesee County on 12/1/18



Daniel Smith shot this huge 12-point on 11/17/18 in Phelps, NY... Ontario County



Randy Adams shot this nice 10-point in Delaware County, NY... Town of Arkville, NY on Nov. 24, 2018

Matt Angelo shot this heavy 8-point on 12/1/18 in Warren County



James Francis Bell III shot this big 21-point on 11/30/2018 in Essex County



Eric Atwell shot this nice 10-point in Otsego County on December 1, 2018



Mark Serafin shot this crazy antlered 5-point in Montgomery County on 11/27/18



Cullen Rathbone shot this 11-point on 11/21/18 in Otsego County.



Paul Snook shot this nice buck in Orleans County on 11/22/18



Ken Otten shot this huge 14-point on 11/25/18 in Otsego County.



Evan Cole shot this big old buck on 11/28/18 in Genesee County.



Ryan Mattice shot this beauty in Otsego County on 11/28/18



