2018 New York Whitetails

Every year we dedicate pages to some of the bigger bucks taken that year. Here are some of those bucks from the 2018 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Torrey Merrick shot this this big 10-point on 11-28-18 in Lisbon, NY... St. Lawrence County



Tim Wiestner shot this big 9-point in Cayuga County on November 17, 2018

Jeremy Cavaretta shot this huge 12-point on 11/24/18 in Schenectady County



Mike Rhodes shot this velvet buck in Broome County on 11-24-18



Adam Orlandella arrowed this big 11-point shot in Onondaga County on November 1, 2018



Jason Bliss shot this buck with .270 in Ontario County on 11/18/18



Josh Bovaird shot this nice 11-point in Otsego County on 11/23/18



Sean Semanick shot this 10-point with a third beam on November 17, 2018 in Greene County.

Shawn Wood shot this big boy in Clinton County on 11/24/18

Justin Sinisi shot this big buck in Hamilton County on 11/25/18



Steve Laraby shot this 13-point in the Town of Perry, NY... Wyoming County on 11/24/18



Justin Rayburn shot this big buck on 11/17/18 in Ontario County



Jim Garret arrowed this big 8-point in Ontario County on 11/14/18



Jeff Jarosinski shot this big non-typical on 11/18/18 in Monroe County with a pistol.



Alan Boyle-Thomas shot this 10-point in Onondaga County on 11/24/18.



Bob Wells shot this wide buck on 11/23/18 in Saratoga County... Town of Day, NY



Christian Bills shot this wide 10-point in his bed with his Remington 7600 35 Whelen on 11/25/18 in Saratoga County... Town of Edinburg, NY. The buck has a 21.5" spread.



Fred Bleyl shot this wide 11-point in Saratoga County on 11/21/18



Rick Sereno shot this big 14-point on November 17, 2018 in Steuben County.

Luke Weaver shot this big 7-point in Delaware County on 11/17/18

Tyler Buckland shot this big non-typical in Lima, NY... Livingston County on 11/20/18



Chris McMahon shot this big non-typical in Steuben County on 11/23/18



Jesse Rea shot this nice 10-point on 11/17/18 in Cattauraugus County... Town of Franklinville, NY

David Buff shot this beautiful 6x6 typical main frame 12-point on November 23, 2018 in Moravia, NY... Cayuga County



Nick Sperlazza shot this big 8-point in Seneca County on 11/24/2018

Brian Britton shot this buck in Chenango County on 11/23/18



Cody Naylor shot this big 10-point in Genesee County on 11/22/18.

Ruth Ireland shot this big 5-point on 11/22/18 in Allegany County

Wayne Rich shot this big 6-point on 11/22/2018 on Grand Island, NY... Erie County.

Zach Masse shot this big buck in Broome County on 11/20/18



