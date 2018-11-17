2018 New York Whitetails

Joseph Pastore arrowed this huge 8-point with kickers in Wayne County on 11/17/18.



Wilmer Sensenig shot this big 12-point, with a 21 1/4” inside spread, on 11/19/2018 in Yates County... Dundee, NY.



Brian Saunders shot this nice buck in Livingston County on 11/22/2018



Joel Taylor shot this big buck on 11/21/18 in Rush, NY... Monroe County



John Panichi shot this big 10-point with crossbow in Rensselaer County on 11/07/18



Seth Thayer shot this big buck in Ontario County on November 17, 2018



Jarrett Wiggers shot this huge 7-point in Chautauqua County on 11/22/2018



Delaney Emerson shot this giant 11-point in Livingston County on 11/17/18



Chad Saddlemire shot this unusual 9-point in full velvet on 11/21/18 in Albany County... Town of Knox, NY



Mike Dalberth shot this huge 9-point in Livingston County on 11/18/2018.



John Stock shot this impressive 6-point in Livingston County on 11/17/2018



Marc Unger arrowed this big 12-point in Genesee County on 10/12/18

Earl Hollenbeck shot this big buck in Tioga County on 11/19/18



Colton Gascon shot this huge 11-point in Livingston County on 11/18/2018



Kellyn Brightman shot this big buck in Wayne County on 11/18/18



Tevrett Covedill shot this crazy antlered buck in Allegany County... Fillmore, NY on November 18, 2018



Corey Lapotsky shot this 8-point with a 20" spread in Albany County on 11/20/18

Tanner Langtry shot this buck in Cayuga County on 11/17/18



Jim Buff, age 80, shot this huge 17-point on 11/20/18 in Onondaga County



Jeff Dean took this nice 10-point in Yates County on 11/17/18



Cory Derrenbacher shot this wide buck in Ossian, NY... Livingston County on 11/19/18

Paul Bouchey shot this brute of a 7-point on 11/17/2018 in Carlton, NY... Orleans County.

Bethany Fuller shot this nice 9-point on 11/18/2018 in Allegany County.



Matthew Gregory shot this huge 13-point on November 17, 2018 in Chautauqua County



Emily Stauring shot this big 11-point in Steuben County on 11/17/2018



Cassandra Warner shot this 8-point in Volney, NY... Oswego County on 11/17/18

Presh Smith shot this beautiful buck on 11/18/18 in Chautauqua County



Logan Scott shot this big 9-point on 11/17/18 in Steuben County



Ryan Hoch shot this monster 8-point in the Town of Webb, NY... Herkimer County on 11/11/2018.



Colleen Holl shot this giant in Chautauqua County on 11-17-18



