2018 New York Whitetails

Page 4

Page 4 of the bigger bucks taken during the 2018 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

2017 Bucks

2017 Youth Hunt

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery



1 2 3 4

Ken Jaynes, 74 years young, arrowed this big 12-point on November 15, 2018 in Schuyler County



Cole Young arrowed this wide buck on 11/13.2018 in Greenwood, NY... Steuben County



Chad Cullen shot this brute in Jefferson County on November 12, 2018



Dennis Eacott Jr. arrowed this wide antlered public land buck in Greene County on October 20, 2018



Herven Vaillancourt arrowed this monster 15-point on 11-5-2018 in Niagara County



Terry Allen arrowed this monster buck on 11/09/2018 in Orleans County

Justin Campbell arrowed this big drop tine 9-point on 11/13/2018 in Steuben County

Thomas Jaqueway arrowed this 11-point on 11/11/2018 in Schoharie County

Ryan Braun arrowed this nice buck on 10-28-2018 in Livingston County



Deanna Nikiel arrowed this main frame 10-point in Wyoming County on 11/11/2018



1 2 3 4



Back to Home Page from 2018 New York Whitetails Page 4

Copyright © 2010-2018 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

