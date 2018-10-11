2018 New York Whitetails

Garret White arrowed this buck on 11/10/2018 in Orleans County

Tom Dotterer took this big buck with crossbow on 11/12/2018 in Columbia County



Mark Cybart arrowed this big 9-point in Chautauqua County on November 10, 2018



Jake Martin took this big buck with crossbow on 11/11/2018 in Niagara County



John Bielicki arrowed this big buck in the Town of Ridgeway, NY... Orleans County on November 8, 2018 with crossbow

Mike Stolt arrowed this 13-point on 11/10/2018 in Orange County with crossbow.



Jason DeWitt arrowed this big 16-point in Bergen, NY... Genesee County on 11/11/2018.

Tom Heffernan arrowed this big 9-point in Steuben County on 11/11/2018



Zach Palmer shot this Adirondack giant on November 10, 2018 in Hamilton County.

Joe Bezon arrowed this big buck in Genesee County... Town of Byron, NY on 11/11/2018



Steve Schaffer arrowed this wide 8-point in Montgomery County on 11/11/2018. The buck had a 21" spread



Scott Mattison arrowed this big buck on 11/10/2018 in Brockport, NY... Monroe County



Cole Robbins arrowed this big 12-point on 11/10/2018 in Chautauqua County



Brian Nolan arrowed this wide buck in Elma, NY... Erie County on November 9, 2018



Andy Hildrith arrowed this huge non-typical on November 8, 2018 in Tompkins County



Tyler Vaughan took this beauty with crossbow on 11/10/2018 in Tioga County



Zach Eason grunted this triple beamed buck in on November 9, 2018 in Livingston County.

Shaun Firkel arrowed this big 10-point in Allegany County on 11/9/2018



Jordan Costello arrowed this double drop tine 9-point on 11/09/2018 in Allegany County



Mike Lear arrowed this big 9-point on 10/14/2018 in Genesee County (8G)



R.J. Cruz arrowed this big 12-point in Cayuga County on 11/8/2018



Joseph Kleitz arrowed this huge 6-point on 11/7/2018 in Orleans County... Town of Shelby



Adam Smith arrowed this monster 11-point in Cayuga County on 11/8/2018.

Preston Huff, age 15, arrowed this big 8-point in Livingston County on 11/04/2018.



Ayren Hewitt arrowed this big 8-point on 10/25/2018 in Obi, NY... Allegany County. Her first bow buck!

Erik Kobler arrowed this big 15-point in Attica, NY... Wyomimg County on 11/07/2018



Michael Erwin arrowed this huge Livingston County bruiser on 11/6/2018



Shane Fitzpatrick arrowed this 13-point non-typical in Livingston County on 11/3/2018



Justin Heffron arrowed this huge buck in Seneca County on Nov. 3, 2018



Zack Jamieson arrowed this big 10-point on 11/5/2018 in Gasport, NY... Niagara County



