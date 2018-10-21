2018 New York Whitetails

Every year we dedicate pages to some of the bigger bucks taken that year. Here is page 2 of those bucks from the 2018 New York Whitetail hunting season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Gary Grattan arrowed this big main frame 12-point with 3 additional stickers on October 24, 2018 in Livingston County



Christopher Kessler arrowed this nice 8-point on 10/21/2018 in Cayuga County



Thomas Roth arrowed this monster on 10/19/2018 in Steuben County. Official green gross score 189-4



Samantha Nash arrowed this big wide antlered buck on 10/26/2018 in Tompkins County



Kyle Bliss arrowed this 11-point drop tine buck on 10/20/2018 in Cattaraugus County



Justin Spicer shot this big 12-point in St. Lawrence County on 10/25/2018



Nate Powe arrowed this wide antlered buck on 10/22/2018 in Wayne County



Luke Anderson arrowed this big 8-point on 10/24/2018 in Orleans County



