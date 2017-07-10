2017 NYS Youth Hunt

This page is dedicated to all the successful NYS youth deer hunters. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year olds to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2017's successful youth deer hunters.

Cobie Simms shot this piebald deer in Almond, NY... Allegany County during the NYS Youth Hunt on 10/7/2017



Trish Machuga shot this nice 8-point during the 2017 Youth Hunt Weekend in Steuben County.



Julianna Smith shot this 8-point in Brocton, NY... Chautauqua County on October 7, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Jack Krue shot this spike in West Almond, NY ... Allegany County on October 7, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Hunter Palkowski dropped this buck in Allegany County on 10/8/2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Riley Stella shot this 12-point on Oct. 7, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt in Livingston County.



Cassie Kling, age 14, shot her first 8-point in Wellsville, NY... Allegany County during the NYS Youth Hunt on 10/8/2017



Alissa Pfeiffer, age 14. shot her first deer ever in Wyoming County on 10/07/2017 with 20 gauge shot gun.



Summer Mitchell shot this buck with .45 cal. muzzleloader on Oct. 7, 2017 in the Town of Chautauqua... Chautauqua County. During the NYS Youth Hunt



Connor Allen shot this doe in Warren County on 10/8/2017 with

.308 During the NYS Youth Hunt



Daniel “Remi” Coltrain shot his first buck... a 6-point in Washington County on 10/8/2017



Louis Banks, age 14, shot this 7-point in Otsego County during the NYS Youth Hunt weekend



Nick Sacco harvested this nice 9-point on October 8, 2017 during NYS Youth Hunt weekend in Almond, NY... Allegany County.



Gabriel Killenberger shot his first deer, a spike horn, on October 8, 2017 in Schoharie County during the NYS Youth Hunt



Michael Makowski Jr. shot this 9-point on 10-8-2017 in Delaware County during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Madison Hurley shot this doe on 10-8-2017 with her uncle during the NYS Youth Hunt in Busti, NY... Chautauqua County with a .243



Dylan Parslow shot his first buck, a 7-pont on 10-7-2017 in Otsego County during the NYS Youth Hunt



Riley Vohs, age 15, shot this 6- point in Wyoming County on 10/8/2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt. His first deer.



14 year old, Jacob Esposito, Kent NY shot this nice doe in Kent, NY... Putnam County on Oct. 8, 2017 with his dad during the NYS Youth Hunt



Ian Trzepacz, age 15, shot this 7-point in Cattaraugus County during the 2017 NYS youth hunt. His first deer.



Nathan Haley shot this buck in Rensselaer County on October 8, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt using a .243



Megan Blackman shot her first buck, a 4-point, on 10/7/2017 in South Plymouth, NY... Chenango County with a .243 rifle during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Reese Draper shot this 10-point on Oct. 7, 2017 in the Town of Rathbone, NY... Steuben County during the NYS Youth Hunt



Daisy Smania, age 14, shot her first deer, a 4-point, on Oct. 7, 2017 during NYS Youth Hunt Weekend in Steuben County with her stepdad.



Jayde Taft shot this buck on her first time out 10-7-2017 in Steuben County during the NYS Youth Hunt



Morgan Curry, age 14, shot this doe on 10-7-2017 in Busti, NY... Chautauqua County with .243 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Carson Nestved, age 14, shot his first deer on October 7, 2017 during the NYS Youth Gun Hunt in Oneida County



Jaheem Webster, age 14, shot his first deer, a 10-point, on 10/7/2017 during the 2017 NYS Youth Hunt weekend in Steuben County with his stepdad. His first hunt ever.



Carissa Howard, age 14, shot this 7-point on 10/7/2017 during the 2017 Youth Hunt weekend in Genesee County with her dad. Her first deer



Tyler Schultz shot this first deer during the 2017 NYS Youth Hunt weekend in Orleans County... Oct 7, 2017



Brody Hunt shot this 9-point while hunting with his dad in Steuben County during the 2017 NYS Youth Gun Hunt



14 year old, Emily Mocyk, shot her first deer, an 8-point, during the NYs Youth Gun Hunt in Schuyler County



Chloe Graham shot this big doe during the 2017 NYS Youth Deer Hunt weekend in Orange County



McKenzie Foster shot this big buck during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt weekend in Steuben County with her dad.



Riley Foley shot this 10 point on 10/7/2017 opening day of the NYS Youth Deer Hunt weekend in La Fargeville, NY... Jefferson County



