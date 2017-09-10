Your Headline

More successful NYS youth deer hunters from the 2017 NYS Youth Hunt. Columbus weekend in New York means the annual NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year olds to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of 2017's successful youth deer hunters.

If you know of a successful 2017 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.

I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.﻿

Terah Wilson, age 14, shot this nice buck during the NYS Youth Hunt on 10/09/2017 in the Town of Bath... Steuben County.



Chris Slish, age 14, shot this 6-point on October 7, 2017 in Allegany County... Town of Scio. His first deer



Ethan Mccray, arrowed this 6-point on October 4, 2017 in Chautauqua County. First time hunter



Blake Weeks, age 12. took his first deer with a bow in Cortland County on October 14, 2017.



Ryan Clute, age 14, took this big 10-pointer in Saratoga County on 10/7/2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Ryan Shantal shot his first deer, an 8-point during the NYS Youth Hunt on October 9, 2017 in Madison County.



Brenden Burns, age 14, shot his first deer on October 8, 2017 in Schuyler County during the NYS Youth Hunt with his uncle



Ethan Fitzgerald shot his first buck, an 8-point, during the NYS Youth Hunt in Chenango County.



Colin Gilbert shot his first buck, an 8-point, on Oct. 8, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt in Allegany County while hunting with his Mom.



Nick Phillips, age 13, arrowed this 9-point on 10/7/2017 in Erie County



Damien Waight shot his second deer on his second NYS Youth Hunt season with his .308 on 10-8-2017 in Fulton County



Dylan Nicometi, age 14, shot this buck in Niagara County on 10/9/2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Amy Smithling, age 14, shot her first buck, a 9 point, in Ontario County on 10/09/2017 during the NYS Youth Season



Jacob Niles, age 14, shot this 8-point in Madison County on 10/09/2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Harley Underwood shot his first deer, an 8-point, in Steuben County during the 2017 NYS Youth Hunt weekend with a .270



Maxwell Bailey shot this 8-point on October 7, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt. It is his first deer and was shot in the Town of Orange... Schuyler County.



Heather Mann, age 14, shot her first deer with her .243 in Livingston County... Town of West Sparta on 10/09/17 during the NYS Youth Hunt with her dad.



Zaidyn Greene shot his first deer on October 9, 2017 in Cattaraugus County during the NYS Youth Hunt



Chandler McGarry, age 14, shot this big 9-point in Auburn, NY... Cayuga County during the 2017 NYS Youth Hunt Weekend



Carmen Piccirilli shot this wide 7-point with a 19-1/2” spread in Kill Buck, NY... Cattaraugus County on October 8, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Joyce Kennedy, age 14, shot this big 12-point in the Town of Wright, NY... Schoharie County on October 9, 2017. First Youth Hunt with her dad.



Dylon Morseman, age 14, shot this doe in Steuben County with his dad on 10/09/17 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Mackenzzie Barrett shot her first doe during the NYS Youth Hunt Weekend in Steuben County



Hunter Warren, age 14, shot this 4-point on 10/8/2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt in Broome County... Town of Colesville



William Kelsey shot this 8-point in Chenango County on October 8, 2017 during the NYS Youth Hunt



