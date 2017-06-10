2017 New York Whitetails
Here we are again, another New York deer season... that means more big New York Whitetails. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2017 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery
Charles Benton arrowed this big 10-point on Oct. 8, 2017 in Ulster County
Merle Wheeler arrowed this bruiser 9-point in Cherry Creek, NY... Chautauqua County on 10/6/2017
Carl John Giess arrowed this 10-point in Alabama, NY... Genesee County on 10/6/2017
Brody Hunt shot this 9-point while hunting with his dad in Steuben County during the 2017 NYS Youth Gun Hunt
McKenzie Foster shot this big buck during the NYS Youth Deer Hunt weekend in Steuben County with her dad.
Benji Adam arrowed this big 8-point in Steuben County on Oct 6, 2017
Ethan Kelly arrowed this nice buck on Oct. 4, 2017 in Dutchess County
Joshua Denson arrowed this monster buck in Cayuga County on Oct 3, 2017
Chelsey Smith arrowed this beauty in Trumansburg NY... Tompkins County on October 5, 2017. The buck dressed at 175 lbs.
Mike Love arrowed this 12-point in Orleans County on October 5, 2017
Brian Alan Cary arrowed this big 10-point on 10/4/2017 morning in Tompkins County
Brian Bennett arrowed this big wide antlered buck on 10/01/2017 in Steuben County
Ashley Hanchette took her first archery buck in Ontario County on October 1, 2017
Mike Natoli arrowed this nice 8-point on October 3, 2017 in Chenango County... Norwich, NY
Troy Wilkins arrowed this big buck in Livingston County on 10/3/2017
Jake Bush arrowed this 8-point on October 3, 2017 in Chautauqua County
Anthony Pratt arrowed this nice 10-point in Marathon, NY... Cortland County on Oct. 3, 2017
Chris Mothersell arrowed this wide 9-point on Sept. 30, 2017 in the Town of Mexico, NY... Oswego County
Chris Mattison arrowed this nice 8-point on Sept. 27, 2017 in Saratoga County
Russell Leaderstorf arrowed this big 8-point on Oct. 1, 2017 in Niagara County using his Prime Alloy with NAP Killzones
Dan Brongo arrowed this big 10-point on 10/1/2017 in Wayne County
Jack Mott, age 16, arrowed this big 10-point in Seneca County on Oct 1, 2017
Jason McGregor arrowed this nice 10-point on 10-1-2017 at 8:54 am in Steuben County
Tim Conley arrowed this 9-point on 10/2/2017 in the Town of Yates... Orleans County
Jeramy Peets arrowed this big 6-point in St. Lawrence County on 9/30/2017
Ryan Sauve arrowed this beauty on 10/1/2017 in Franklin County
Judson Marvin arrowed this big wide racked buck in Livingston County... Town Springwater on 10/1/2017
Taylor Gerhart arrowed her first buck on 10/1/2017 in Steuben County
Troy Young arrowed this nice buck on 10/1/2017 Steuben County
Garrett Thomas arrowed this wide 10-point on 10/1/2017 in the Town of Shelby... Orleans County
