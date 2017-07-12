2017 New York Whitetails

2017 New York Whitetails Page 8 and and over 240 trophy bucks so far. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2017 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Michael Augustyn shot this wide 10-point on 12/7/2017 in Orange County



Larry Goltry shot this tall rack 10-point on November 19, 2017 in Schuyler County



