Grant Shoemaker shot this monster 16-point in Barre, NY... Orleans County on November 29, 2017

Timmy Fitzpatrick shot the monster 10-point with his 20 gauge Remington Youth Model in North Collins, NY... Erie County on Nov. 18, 2017



Mike Russell shot this tall rack buck on November 30, 2017 in Schoharie County



Nevada Nichols shot this nice buck on November 25, 2017 in Genesee County.

Keith Oliver shot this 10-point in Holley, NY... Orleans County on 11/25/2017.

James Wasiela shot this buck on November 24, 2017 in Cattaraugus County... Randolph, NY



Chad Gates arrowed this dark racked buck on 10/05/2017 in Cayuga County.

Rob Kucharski shot this 13-point on November 20, 2017 in Herkimer County



Cory MacNeil took this big 10-point on 11/21/2017 in Saratoga County. 21" spread



Gary Wilson shot this huge non-typical 19-point on November 24, 2017 in Pultney, NY... Steuben County.

Jason Potts Jr., age 14, shot his first deer, a high rack 9-point, in Herkimer County on 11/21/2017.

Blake Zastawrny, age 14, shot this nice buck in Cohocton, NY... Steuben County on November 20, 2017



Jason Johannes shot this nice 10-point with muzzleloader in Niagara County on 11/26/2017

Ryan Hanft shot this big 9-point on November 24, 2017 in Cattaraugus County

Carol Graham arrowed this 8-point on 10/30/2017 in Wayne County.



Woody Clark shot this 9-point in Ontario County on Nov. 25, 2017



Josh Wilder shot this big 11-point in Erie County on 11-25-2017



Scott Young shot this big 10-point on 11/21/2017 in Montgomery County.



Tamara Shollenberger shot this huge 11-point in Tioga County on November 26, 2017



Brian Carman shot this 11-point with a double drop tine in Lewis County on 11/26/2017

