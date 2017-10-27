2017 New York Whitetails

Colston Pritchard arrowed this bruiser in Cattaraugus County on Oct. 28, 2017



Brian Lundy arrowed this big 8-point in Roseboom, NY... Otsego County on 10/27/2017



Michael Hale Jr. shot this monster 8-point on Oct 21, 2017 in Oswego County



Joe Murphy arrowed this huge main frame 8-point in Oneida County on 10/16/2017



Rob Christopher arrowed this wide buck in Erie County on 10/28/2017



Jim Sawyer shot this beautiful Adirondack 8-point in Fulton County on Oct. 28, 2017.



Veikko Mielonen Sr. arrowed this big 11-point on 10/26/2017 in Niagara County



Cole Smith arrowed this big main frame 10-point in Chautauqua County on Oct.6, 2017



Jaydon Riehl, age 16, arrowed this nice buck on October 26, 2017, in Yates County... Dundee NY.



Ryan Foster arrowed this big 10-point in Pavilion, NY... Genesee County on Oct 26, 2017



Jim Brady arrowed this nice 10-point in Madison County on October 25, 2017



Nathan Ellis arrowed this buck with a broken skull in Cattaraugus County on Oct. 25, 2017. After inspection from taxidermist the skull break was an old break and had fused back together in the broken position



Peter Fitch arrowed this big 10-point in Niagara County on 10/26/2017



Steve Shafer arrowed this big 10-point on October 25, 2017 in Erie County



Jeff McEntee arrowed this wide 11-point in Mendon, NY... Monroe County on October 2, 2017.



Tina Hively arrowed this big 12-point in Steuben County on October 20, 2017



Scott Gardner arrowed this 10-point on Oct. 17, 2017 in Honeoye, NY... Ontario County



Kyle Barnhart arrowed this 10-point in Livingston County on Oct. 21, 2017



Brian Cole shot this 8-point October 21, 2017 in Oswego County... Town of Constantia with rifle.



Matt Compton arrowed this big 9-point on 10-18-2017 in Tompkins County.



Alec Covel arrowed this big 9-point in the Town of Alabama, NY... Genesee County on Oct. 19, 2017



