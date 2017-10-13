2017 New York Whitetails

Page 2

Here we are again, another New York deer season... that means more big New York Whitetails. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2017 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer



The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

Click on any photo below to bring up the entire gallery



1 2 3



Brian Masterson arrowed this big 8-point on October 1st, 2017

in Sardinia, NY... Erie County



Dave Reagan arrowed this big boy on Oct. 16, 2017 in Penfield, NY... Monroe County



Mitchell Rick shot this huge 8-point in Jefferson County on October 16, 2017 with muzzleloader. Dressed weight 234 lbs. and a green score of 145 1/8”



Wade Bresett arrowed this huge 6-point in Sodus, NY... Wayne County on Oct. 17, 2017



Matt Carr arrowed this monster in Clyde, NY... Wayne County on Oct. 16, 2017



Ray France rattled in this big 11-point in Cattaraugus County on 10/13/2017.



Damian Raynor arrowed a nice buck on Oct. 1, 2017 in Chautauqua County



Todd Choate arrowed this buck in Erie County on Oct. 16, 2016



Dan Workman arrowed this 10-point in Tompkins County on 10-7-2017.



Billy Walsh arrowed this big wide antlered 10-point on 10/16/2017 in Orange County



Brandon Snyder arrowed this big 10-point on Oct. 16, 2017 in Yates County



Brian Harper Jr. shot this 11-point on Oct. 15, 2017 in Herkimer County.



Jason Johannes arrowed this big 10-point in the pouring rain on Oct. 11, 2017 in Niagara County



Host of Rush Outdoors TV, Tim Andrus, arrowed this buck on Oct.14, 2017 in Orleans County.



Ryan Diehl arrowed this buck on 10/13/2017 in Oneida County



Jeff Schmitz arrowed this cool buck on Oct. 15, 2017 in Deposit, NY... Broome County



Ryan Lown arrowed this nice buck on Oct. 14, 2017 in Livingston County... Dansville, NY



Josh Wolcott arrowed this big Niagara County buck on 10/13/2017



Veikko Mielonen arrowed this nice buck on 10/14/2017 in Chautauqua County



Jennifer Cummins arrowed her first deer ever in Oswego County on Oct. 1, 2017



Steve Dec arrowed this good buck on 10/12/2017 in Cayuga County



Terry Allen arrowed this big buck on Oct. 1, 2017 in Orleans County



Kenneth Stauffer arrowed this nice buck on Oct. 10, 2017 in Steuben County



Martin Kane arrowed this monster 11-point on 10/1/2017 in Broome County



This giant Northern Zone buck was taken by Tom Clancy in St. Lawrence County on Oct. 11, 2017 the opener of the Northern Tier crossbow season



Kyle Hayes arrowed this nice 8-point on Oct 2, 2017 in Broome County



Rolfe Mosher arrowed this huge 9- point in Cattaraugus County on October 8, 2017



Brett Jones shot this big 8-point on October 3, 2017 in Steuben County



Tom Testa arrowed this wide antlered buck on Oct. 9, 2017 in Broome County



Frank Kentoffio shot this stud of an 8-point in Suffolk County

on October 6, 2017



1 2 3



Back to Home Page from 2017 New York Whitetails



Copyright © 2010-2016 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

