2016 New York Whitetails

Here we are again into another New York deer season... which means more big New York Whitetails. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
|
Joe Reale arrowed this absolute giant 23-point buck from the ground on Oct. 7, 2016 in Newfane, NY... Niagara County. The buck dressed at 210 lbs,
|
Dave Hilner arrowed this buck on October 9, 2016 in the Town of Alexander, NY... Genesee County with his Mathews Creed XL bow and Rage Hyperdermic Broadhead, shot at 35 yards.
|
Tyler Sweet arrowed this buck in Chenango County on October 9, 2016. The deer dressed out at 175 lbs.
|
Stephen Andras doubled up by arrowing a buck and a doe on Oct 2, 2016 in Penn Yan, NY... Yates County.
|
Brad Leyburn arrowed this brute on 10/6/2016 in Cayuga County. The big buck weighed in at 210 lbs. and green scores 152
|
Andy Bennett of Johnsburg, NY... Warren County with a 200-pound, 9-pointer taken opening day Sept. 27, 2016 of the Northern Zone archery season.
|
Dan Kessler arrowed this big 13-point in Springville, NY... Erie County on Oct. 1, 2016 with his Mathews "Drenaline".
|
Pete Radliff arrowed this buck on Oct. 1, 2016 in Schoharie County. The buck has an 18.5" spread, dressed at 175 lbs.
|
Kole Schmerder arrowed his first bow buck on Oct. 1, 2016 following a doe in Broome County... Town of Binghamton .
