Benji Adam shot this 14-point in Steuben County on December 4, 2016



Adam Wright shot this mainframe 8 with 6 1/2" drop tine in Jefferson County on 11/28/16. The buck has an 18 1/2" inside spread



Nick Sperlazza shot this 11-point on December 9, 2016 in Seneca County



Bradley Owens shot this big buck in Steuben County on 12/20/16 with CVA muzzleloader



Colby Brandt shot this big boy on December 20, 2016 in Wayne County with a muzzleloader



Chris Keough shot this massive13-point on December 18, 2016 with his CVA muzzle loader in Wyoming County



Tanner Smith shot this huge 6x6 in Ontario County December 20, 2016



Ethan Thoms shot this great high rack buck on 12/4/16 in Wayne County



Paul Harenza shot this 13-point on Dec. 4, 2016 with his Mossberg 500 in Chautauqua County... Ripley, NY.



Bob Ortolani took this massive non-typical with a crossbow in Onondaga County on Dec 18, 2016



Graham Frazer III shot this high rack 12-point on 12/17/2016 in Livingston County. This is his first buck and was shot with his CVA muzzleloader.



Wyatt Owen shot this Oneida County 12-point on 12/4/2016



Abbey Avery shot this big 8-point with muzzleloader on 12/16/2016 in Madison County



Pat Willis shot this giant in the Town of Throop (7f),,, Cayuga County on Dec 10, 2016



Jacob Savage shot this big 11-point on Dec. 11, 2016 in Erie County. The buck has a 17” spread



Tim Keefe shot this big old 11-point on 11/26/16 in Ulster County



Ron Carney shot this big 6-point in Madison County on Dec 10, 2016



Mark Hotaling shot this massive 14-Point in New Woodstock, NY... Madison County on November 23, 2016. Gross green score 177



Pete Hausser shot this 14-point with drop tines in New Woodstock, NY... Madison County on Nov. 23, 2016



Tim Kilbourn shot this Oneida County 11-point in Westmoreland, NY on 12/10/2016.



Christian Eiklor shot this big 8-point on 11-6-16 with crossbow in Barton NY... Tioga County.



Christa Wolcott shot this 8-point in Fillmore, NY... Allegany County on 12-9-2016



Steve Schaffer shot this 12-point in Otsego County on 12/10/16. The buck has a 22" spread, 5" of mass at base, split brow tines, 2 base stickers. 8" G2 tines.



Stacey Jurs shot this big Orleans County 6-point with her 20 gauge Browning on December 8, 2016



Morgan Everman shot this beauty in Livingston County on 11/23/16



Tyler Wilczek shot this Oneida County monster with 17.75" spread on 12/6/16 in Westmoreland, NY. His first year hunting and his first buck.



Jason Nelson shot this beautiful 10-point in Montgomery County on

11/20/2016



Jeremy Schermerhorn shot this 10-point in Columbia County on Nov. 30, 2016



Justin Gardner shot this 8-point on a rainy day still hunt on November 29, 2016 in Rensselaer County.



Matt Byington shot this huge 14-point in Prattsburgh, NY... Steuben County on 12-5-2016



