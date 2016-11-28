More 2016 New York Whitetails. Over 300 big bucks. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
Adam Wright shot this mainframe 8 with 6 1/2" drop tine in Jefferson County on 11/28/16. The buck has an 18 1/2" inside spread
Chris Keough shot this massive13-point on December 18, 2016 with his CVA muzzle loader in Wyoming County
Paul Harenza shot this 13-point on Dec. 4, 2016 with his Mossberg 500 in Chautauqua County... Ripley, NY.
Graham Frazer III shot this high rack 12-point on 12/17/2016 in Livingston County. This is his first buck and was shot with his CVA muzzleloader.
Mark Hotaling shot this massive 14-Point in New Woodstock, NY... Madison County on November 23, 2016. Gross green score 177
Pete Hausser shot this 14-point with drop tines in New Woodstock, NY... Madison County on Nov. 23, 2016
Steve Schaffer shot this 12-point in Otsego County on 12/10/16. The buck has a 22" spread, 5" of mass at base, split brow tines, 2 base stickers. 8" G2 tines.
Tyler Wilczek shot this Oneida County monster with 17.75" spread on 12/6/16 in Westmoreland, NY. His first year hunting and his first buck.
Justin Gardner shot this 8-point on a rainy day still hunt on November 29, 2016 in Rensselaer County.
