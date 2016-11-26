2016 New York Whitetails

Page 10

Over 270 New York Whitetails from the 2016 season and still more coming in. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12



Isaiah Barney took this big long brow tine buck in Steuben County on 12-10-16



Julie Price shot this slammer of a 10-point with a kicker in Cohocton, NY... Steuben County on Dec 5, 2016 with a .243



Matt Waldron shot this big 6-point in Onondaga County shot with his uncle's 20 gauge on 11-20-2016



Craig Pyhtila shot this monster 23-point buck in Enfield, NY... Tompkins County on Dec. 3, 2016.



Joe Dinitto tracked down another great Adirondack 8-point on Nov. 28, 2016 in Herkimer County.



Jeff Wetzel shot this monster 14-point in Lockport, NY... Niagara County on December 3, 2016.



Jay Scott with his big Adirondack 10-point taken on Nov. 9, 2016 in Indian Lake, NY... Hamilton County



Michael Engel arrowed this 11-point in Suffolk County on November 8, 2016



Matt Hill shot this big 16-point in the Town of Elbridge... Onondaga County on 11-29-16



Jim Wilkes shot this big 8-point on Nov. 24, 2016 in Ontario County.



Jeremy Rifenburg shot this big buck in Essex County on 11/26/16. 20 inch inside spread.



Michael Jividen shot this nice buck with crossbow on November 10, 2016 in Cattaraugus County.



Kyle Holbritter shot this big boy in Oneida County on 11/23/2016. "Deer dressed at 160 lbs. (no fat at all), Inside spread of 18.5". Deer has been hunted for 3 years and is believed to be 6.5 years of age."



Kelsey Bezon shot this beautiful non-typical 10-point that got fooled by the grunt call in Genesee County on Nov. 27, 2016. This is her first deer.



Scott Claus shot this beautiful buck with 24.5" spread in Montgomery County on 11/21/16



Chris Kent shot this big 12-point in Chenango County on 11/26/16... 17 1/2" spread



Jim Hudgins arrowed this huge non-typical buck in Suffolk County on 11/27/16 which may be in contention for #1 Archery Non-Typical in NYS.



James Simpson shot this huge Jefferson County 8-point with a 25" spread on 11/26/16



Jeremy Dodge shot this 10-point in Brunswick, NY... Rensselaer County (4C) on Nov. 21, 2016 with 30/30.



Wayne Metarko shot this nice 9-point with .243 Model 600 Remington on November 19, 2016 in Steuben County... Town of Thurston (8T)



Mike Crane shot this big 8-point on 11/25/16 in Cattaraugus County.



Chad Francisco shot this nice 13-point on Nov. 24, 2016 in Herkimer County.



Matt Nagurney shot this big 13-point in Hill Higher State Forest.... Chautauqua County on Nov. 22, 2016



Chris Duane shot this non-typical buck on November 21, 2016 in Schuyler County with his H&R Ultra Slug Hunter single shot shotgun



Victor Cavalieri shot this wide buck in Andover, NY... Allegany County on November 19, 2016 with my Remington .270... 25" spread



Cameron Davis, age 15, shot this big 7-point in Bridgewater, NY... Oneida County on November 23, 2016



Brian Noteboom shot this big 12-point on Nov. 28, 2016 in Tompkins County



George Secor shot this big Niagara County 11-point on Nov. 29, 2016



Heather Tucker shot this slammer of a 13-point with her .223 on 11/28/16 in Steuben county



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12



Back to Home Page from 2016 New York Whitetails Page 10



Copyright © 2010-2016 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

