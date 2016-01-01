Venison Vegetable Soup

This is a fast and easy way to make a hearty venison Vegetable soup. Using canned vegetables allows for a quicker cook time. Great quick & hearty hot meal after a cold day of hunting, ice fishing or just a day in the great outdoors.



Ingredients:

1 lb. ground venison

2 Tbsp. oil

1 large Onion, chopped

1 cup macaroni of your choice

2 cup potatoes, diced

1 can (16 oz.) pork beans

1 can (16 oz.) corn

1 can (16 oz.) tomatoes

1 can (16 oz.) tomato juice or more

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Salt & pepper to taste



Directions:

Brown venison in oil. Sauté onion in venison. Set aside.

Cook potatoes until almost done. Don’t drain.

Add macaroni and cook about 5 minutes.

Add pork beans, corn and put tomatoes in blender. Add tomatoes and juice, add venison, Worcester shire sauce, salt and pepper. Simmer on low heat.

Serve when heated to your liking.



