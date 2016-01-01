HERE ARE SOME TASTY VENISON RECIPES TO PREPARE OR SHARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS
Do you have a venison recipe that you would like to share?
We encourage our readers to submit their favorite venison recipes at the bottom of this page. Of course, we'll give you full credit for your recipe if you choose to put your name on the recipe.
Curried Venison
Venison Sauerbraten
We are always looking for delicious new venison recipes to share with our readers. Here is a chance to share your favorite way to cook venison. Simply enter your information in the boxes below and your recipe will appear as a new recipe on our VENISON RECIPES PAGE...
Click below to see Recipes from other visitors to this page...
Lucky Chucky Venison Kebabs Not rated yet
LUCKY CHUCKY'S VENISON KEBOBS Makes about 10 servings 2 pounds venison steak or stew meat, cube or slice thin Sauce: 1 cup catsup 1 envelope …
Pulled Venison Not rated yet
1 Venison Roast 1 Large Onion 1 Package lipton Onion Soup Mix Place Roast in Crock Pot Slice onion and place in pot Add onion soup mix Cover …
Venison Steak Subs Not rated yet
Slice desired amount of venison as thin as possible. Works best when semi-thawed. Next fill a bowl with just enough milk to cover venison. Sprinkle …
Venison Meatloaf Not rated yet
INGREDIENTS 2 eggs 3/4 cup of milk 4 slices of bread 1/2 cup chopped onion 1/2 cup chopped celery 1/2 cup chopped mushrooms 2 Tbsp …
Fried Venison Backstrap Not rated yet
INGREDIENTS * 1 (2 pound) venison backstrap, cut into 1/4 inch thick slices * 2 cups milk * 2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce * 2 eggs * 1/2 …
Hunters Venison Cassarole Not rated yet
INGREDIENTS -2 cups buttery mashed potatoes -1 pound lean ground venison (or other big game) -1 tablespoon canola oil -1 red onion, chopped …
