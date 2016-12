The Pavilion Buck

by Carl Kinney

(Pavillion, NY... Genesee Co.)



Made my day

Shot running after a doe out of my hut. Would have been 12 points except for the three double tines to make him a 15 point. Shot on 11/21/15 at 10am. Scored 174.4 net and 181.2 gross, guessing at 190 lbs