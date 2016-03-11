The Good Buck

by Karen Good
(Kennedy, NY)




This buck was consistently coming out at midnight according to our trail cam pics. On November 3, 2016 he came out about 6 hours early and I was at the right place at the right time! This is my best buck! I can't believe I held it together to make the shot. I heard him go down about 50 yards from where I shot him.


Karen Good
Cattaraugus County
11/3/16

Join in and write your own page! It's easy to do. How? Simply click here to return to Your Deer Photos.

Copyright © 2010-2016 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

Sign Up FREE!

and recieve our upcoming newsletters and other site info.﻿

Email


First Name




Go to my Blog

FEATURED BOOKS

Shed Hunting
By Joe Shead

A Lifetime of Big Woods
Hunting Memories
By Todd mead

Back Country Bucks
By Todd mead