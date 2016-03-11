The Good Buck

by Karen Good
(Kennedy, NY)
This buck was consistently coming out at midnight according to our trail cam pics. On November 3, 2016 he came out about 6 hours early and I was at the right place at the right time! This is my best buck! I can't believe I held it together to make the shot. I heard him go down about 50 yards from where I shot him.
