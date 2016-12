The Flying Nun Buck

by John Malenick

(Montezuma New York)

Joe Brancato shot this beautiful 8-point while hunting on the last day of the muzzleloading season 12-20-2016 from a tower we call the Flying Nun.





Elevated high on a ridge Joe shot this deer at approximately 10 am with his Thompson Muzzleloader on private land that he helps manage in the Town of Montezuma, Cayuga County.