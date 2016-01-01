Spicy Bear Tenderloin

Like in most animals, tenderloins are the most tender of all the meat you can take from a bear. The tenderloins or fillets on a bear are the muscles that run along the spine from the bottom of the rib cage to just before the hind legs. Be sure to trim all fat. Bear fat is flammable and will catch fire if it drips on your grill.

Here is a delicious spicy recipe for bear tenderloins done best on your grill.



Ingredients

1 lb. trimmed bear tenderloin or back strap

1 tbsp. vegetable oil Spice Mix

1 tsp. salt

1 ½ tsp. black pepper

1 ½ tsp. ground allspice

¾ tsp. ground cinnamon

¾ ground clove

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

Feel free to use any combination of your own favorite game spices!

Directions

Use a small bowl to mix all the spices until combined. Add oil and stir to make a paste.

Prepare the tenderloin, making sure all fat is trimmed. Rub all sides of the trimmed tenderloin evenly with spice paste and set aside.

Prepare grill (charcoal recommended) with medium heat. Place the tenderloin on the grill and cook slowly on medium heat until fully cooked, turning occasionally. Allow bear meat to reach an internal temp of 170 degrees F before eating!

