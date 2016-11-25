My Ghost Buck

by Mariah LeVeille

(Unadilla, NY.... Otsego County )

My name is Mariah LeVeille and I'm 18 years old. I shot my 11-point with my 7mm-08 at 260 yards. It scored 130 and weighed 170 pounds. I killed it in Otsego County. We have seen and been hunting this buck for a while. I've seen him a few times and have had no shot. November 25, 2016 I was in the right time at the right place and finally got a chance to kill him.