Hunt together Stay together !!

by Alexis Hall

(Chautauqua County )

On the left is my deer, my name is Alexis Hall, Chautauqua County, I took this deer October 13, 2016, it came in chasing a doe on a cold morning with steam coming out his nose, it was a beautiful scene he came in 5 yards.





On the right is my boyfriends, Douglas Sheare, Chautauqua County, he took this deer October 7, 2016, sitting in an acorn grove that bordered a clover field and a apple orchard. It was a great evening he saw multiple bucks that evening, right at last light he grunted and he came in 5 yards away. Hunting is our passion, something we both enjoy and will for years to come.