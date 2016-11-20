First Snow Fall 2016 Buck

by Christopher Smith

(Chemung, NY, USA)

This big guy was taken on November 20th, 2016 in Chemung County, NY on the Chemung/Tioga County line right outside of Waverly, NY. We got our first few inches of snow in the Southern Tier the night before and conditions were absouluty beautiful. We never got an exact weight but we estimate he's around 200 pounds. All together there are 17 points on the rack, but I understand some of those won't count due to length and/or symmetry. It's estimated score is 180.