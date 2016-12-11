First Buck for the Wall

by Justin Hewitt

(Mendon, NY USA)

I shot this 8 pointer in Mendon, NY- Monroe County on 11/12/2016 at 3:30pm with my PSE. He walked out to my left from the wood line at 8 yards. He was quartered away at 10 yards when I shot him with my gold tip arrow and Rage Extreme broadhead. He ran 70 yards and crashed and I went and found him at 4:30pm.