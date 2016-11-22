Eight Point Thompson Buck 2016

by Joel Thompson
(Yates County )


Was a big eight point deer, shot late in the day o November 22, 2016 after the big snow the day before. I tracked him and kicked him up so I backed off and waited till morning. Resumed tracking the next morning and easily found him in the thick brush on the neighbors land. He helped me drag him down to the road.

