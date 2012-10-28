|
Would You Like to Share Your New York State Deer Hunting Story?
Well.. just write down your deer hunting story like you'd tell your buddies at hunting camp and email it along with a quality photo of you and the deer to nyantler@twcny.rr.com or use the form at the bottom of this page.
Don't worry about puncuation and grammar, we'll take care of that. Hunter's just want to hear your deer story.
Try to keep your deer stories to 500-1000 words, and make sure you send a quality jpeg photo of you and your deer. Don't forget to add your full name, County of kill and date of kill so that we can give you credit for the story.
Click on the Links Below to Read the Deer Hunting Stories
2016 Deer Hunting Stories
2015 Deer Hunting Stories
2014 Deer Hunting Stories
2013 Deer Hunting Stories
Gun Hunting Stories
Bow Hunting Stories
Muzzleloader Stories
1st Buck... of a Lifetime
I grew up around hunting. From my great uncle, cousins and father I started around 14-15 years old, going out with all the "big boys" trying to learn the …
Another Veterans Day With Pop
Another Veteran’s Day With Pop By Gary Akin For the second year in a row I was out at my deer camp alone heading into Veteran’s Day. For years this …
Wedding Anniversary Buck
It was Nov. 20, 2013. My parents 36th wedding anniversary. My parents said they would watch my daughter so I could go hunting. It was a clear, windless, …
My First Bow Harvest, Worth The Wait
A friend of mine asked me to bowhunt whitetails in Suffolk County on Long Island on Friday, October 11, 2013. Before he finished asking I of course said, …
Buck's Turn-Around Buck
By Randy Piedmonte Opening day of gun season 2012 marked a very special day for me. I have loved hunting deer since my father, David, took me on …
Decker Buck
After scouting for months on several quality bucks working a pipeline I placed a stand in a location I felt was a good spot once the rut kicked in to pull …
Wayne County 15-Point
Climbed in the stand the day after the front came through from Hurricane Sandy in a light rain, Halloween night. Had a small 6 point come in early and …
Oswego County Buck
On 10/28/12 around 5pm I was freezing so I decided it was time to come down out of the stand and make my way in. After loading up my bag, I looked up, …
"Clarence Buck"
I've been hunting West Sparta for over 34 years. The year my father and I got permission the farmer Clarence Sarle he was 63 years of age. Through out …
The Golden-Rod Buck
On Oct.23,2010 the day started out like any other early morning bow hunt with my hunting partner Scott and his son Jeff who was a first year bow hunter. …
State Land Surprise 11/22/11
Archery season had been a real bummer. I missed three oppotunities to take a deer. My Husband shot a huge deer just 160 yards away from where I had been …
"Cornfield Ambush"
It was a bright sunny morning, November 12, 2011, complete with a fresh layer of snow during Bow season. How often do we get a blessing of snow to aid …
Second Chance Whitetail
While hunting in my favorite spot in Elba, NY, I was able to harvest this beautiful whitetail. I had seen this particular deer during bow season, but he …
The Lawler Buck
An unexpected buck coming from an unexpected place at an unexpected time has made for one of the best Christmas presents I have ever had. On Christmas …
Buck of a Lifetime
Taken December 2, 2016 by Donald Ward IV in St. Lawrence County. A heavy bodied 7 point.
Lucky Hunt
It finally came together the evening of November 29, 2016. I haven't hunted this hard for a doe since I was a new hunter. After one of my best bow seasons …
McKenna Buck 2015
For the entire deer season of 2015, I've seen nothing that would strike awe in the average man. Doe and buck alike are not moving, the cold temps aren't …
Buck Fever... Better Than Drugs
He is a 6x4 10 point. Should score in the 140's, he dressed at 198 lbs. Live weight was 229 lbs. I was on the ground when I first saw the deer coming too …
Opening Night Bow Buck
I got this deer many years ago opening night of archery season. I saw the same buck the opening night before but never got him close. I never saw the deer …
My Screwdriver Buck
Prior to the 2013 opening day gun season my brother and I went scouting and moved some stands around. While doing so I used a screwdriver with a wood handle …
"Lucky 6"
Nov, 14 2005 Andover, NY Allegheny County I was at my friend Joe’s camp alone from Saturday, Nov. 12, 2005 until Tuesday morning the 15th. It was …
Close to Home
November 2, 2008 Wheatfield NY I was on time getting to my stand in the morning, but a little late getting settled in to my tree. I had my headlamp …
Turkey Foot and DeBo
This season I have been lucky enough to harvest two bucks from my hit list. I ran into a deer we called "Turkey Foot" on October 10th. We named him because …
Coniglio Buck
It was opening day of firearms season 2012 in Livingston County. I was hunting my grandfathers 100 acres surrounded by farmland. As I was making my way …
Opening Morning Buck
It was opening morning in the Southern Tier on November 17, 2011, and a day that I will treasure for the rest of my days. I've sat on the same fallen …
Snow Storm Buck
John Cahoon 11pt taken 12-7-10 in Monroe County. Thompson Center Encore 50 cal. Taken during heavy snow. I spotted him on saturday, but couldn't get a …
Awesome Buck, Awesome Friends and Deer Management
On November 16, 2011 I had this awesome ten point walk by at 60 yards just before sun up. He walked up the edge of the corn field and disappeared into …
"The Devil Buck"
After my trail cameras took videos of two monster bucks on my property, I nicknamed him the "Devil Buck" because the nightime trail cam videos had his …
Bob's Buck
This is an 11-point buck and here is the story. A very good friend of mine for over 20 years started hunting with me and my son when his son got called …
The Lopez buck
My first time hunting this stand, I got set up at 5:30 am, nocked an arrow with a 2 blade rage and stood on my stand patiently. At 7:25 I saw a blurr... …
My 2010 Regular Season Buck
On opening day I went out at about 4:30 a.m., I sit up near a stone quarry where three logging roads come together on our property. Just after daylight …
