Bear Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie is a well known dish. But, have you ever tried it with bear meat? If not, you're missing out on a tasty twist to this long enjoyed classic.

Make sure your ground bear meat is sufficiently ground. Because it’s incredibly dense meat, you might have to put it through the grinder multiple times. I would suggest three trips through the grinder.



Ingredients



1 lb. ground bear meat

1 lb. potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp. canola oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 (14 oz.) can beef broth

1/4 cup milk

1 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. ketchup

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. mild curry powder

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1 (16 oz.) package frozen mixed peas and carrots

1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Add potatoes and cook about 15 minutes until tender, but still firm. Drain, and return to the pan.

While potatoes are boiling, heat oil in a large skillet then cook ground bear with onion, red pepper, and garlic until meat is evenly brown. Stir in beef broth, ketchup, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and curry powder. Bring to a boil, and simmer 3 to 4 minutes.

Mix cornstarch with a little water to form a paste. Add tomatoes, peas & carrots to the skillet with the cornstarch paste and stir in with meat mixture. Cook until thickened; season with salt and pepper. Spoon entire mixture into a casserole dish.

Preheat oven on broiler setting. Add milk and butter to cooked potatoes, and whip until smooth and creamy. then spoon over the meat mixture. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top. Place under broiler for 3 to 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted and speckled brown.



Back to Bear Recipes from Bear Shepherds Pie



Copyright © 2010-2016 New York Antler Outdoors. All Rights Reserved

