Bear Meatloaf

Ingredients

3 lbs. ground bear meat

1 lb. ground beef (high % fat)

3 cans Campbell's French onion soup

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups bread crumbs

1 can mushrooms 8 oz. or larger

1/4 cup ketchup

Garlic powder to taste

Black pepper to taste

Directions

Drain the broth out of two cans of the French onion soup and set aside.

Combine meat with all other ingredients (except for the third can of soup) into a mixing bowl. Add the onions from the two cans of soup you drained earlier and mix well.

Press meat mixture into a roasting pan and pour the broth and the third can of onion soup over the top.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 2 ½ hours or until done



