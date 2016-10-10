2016 NYS Youth Hunt

Columbus weekend in New York means the annual 2016 NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year olds to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of this years' successful youth hunters.

If you know of a successful 2016 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.

I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.﻿

Riley Stella shot this buck in Piffard NY... Livingston County on October 8, 2016 during the NYS Youth Hunt with his 30-06 at 140 yards... The buck has an 18.5 inch spread



Lilly Ellison, age 14, shot this 10-point in Madison County on Oct. 9, 2016 with her .243 during the NYS Youth Hunt. This is her first deer ever.



Luke Herrick (right) and his proud father pose with Luke's 5-point taken on Oct. 10, 2016 in Arkport, NY... Steuben County. His first year and first time out.



Ryan Jones took this 9-point, his very first deer, Oct. 8, 2016 in Chenango County... Town of Plymouth, NY



Madysen Freese got her first ever deer on Oct. 9, 2016 in Schuyler County.



Alivia Phenes harvested this big doe during the youth hunt on 10/10/16 with a .308 at almost 200 yards. Taken in Jasper, NY in Steuben county.



Josie Avery shot this beautiful 8-point in Madison County on 10/10/2016 during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt.



Kyle Funk bagged this beautiful 8 point on Oct. 10, 2016 at 7:30 in Delaware County... Harpersfield, NY with his .243 during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt. His first with a rifle and his second overall. The buck dressed out at 177.



Leigha Rose took her first deer every on October 10, 2016 in Seneca County during the NYS Youth Hunt weekend.



Austin Hebert (right) shot his first on Oct. 10, 2016 deer during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt weekend in Onondaga County



Harlee Lucier shot this 4-point in Cayuga County during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt Weekend



Kaitlyn Yeter with her first deer ever taken in Collins, NY ... Erie County during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt on 10-9-2016.



Damien Waight, shot his first deer ever... a 5-point, on 10-10-2016. with his .308 in Fulton County.



Evan Staroba, age 13 with his first deer ever, an 8-point, arrowed on Oct. 10, 2016 at 37 yards with his Mission Craze, Carbon Express and Rage Hypodermics in southern Schoharie County.



Austin Sliwinski took this nice buck on Oct. 9, 2016 in Corfu, NY... Genesee County during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt



Clay Allison (right) was able to take this big body 9-point Oct 10, 2016 in Ontario County for the end of the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt.



Zoe Frey, age 14, shot her first deer ever during 2016 NYS Youth Hunt. Taken on 10/10/2016 with a savage .270 at 114 yards in Sodus ,NY... Wayne County



Jared Mocyk with some NYS Youth Hunt success 10/9/16... Schuyler County



Nick Starks with some 2016 NYS Youth Hunt success in Schuyler County on Oct. 10, 2016



Christopher DiRubba 14, shot this button buck on Oct. 8, 2016

during the 2016 NYs Youth Hunt. The deer was taken in the town of Gilboa, NY... Schoharie County.



Parker Maricle shot his first buck ever, a 7-point, on October 9, 2016 during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt in Cortland County



Cassidy Staroba shot her first buck on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 during the NYS Youth Hunt in southern Schoharie County. She used her new Remington 700 in 270 Win. to make a perfect 130 yard shot!



Kevin Cygan shot his first buck October 8, 2016 in Dayton NY... Cattaraugus County during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt



Toni Wright with her 3-point she shot on 10/09/2016 with her .308 in Otsego County



Jake Winn, age 14, shot this buck with his 30-30 in Oneida County during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt. He was on his Uncles land,

Joshua Cramer took this wide antlered 8-point on Oct. 8, 2016 during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt in Yates County



Connor Garland harvested his 1st deer ever during 2016 NYS Youth hunt in Onondaga County on October 8, 2016.



Garrett Pitre with first deer, a 4 point, taken in Spafford, NY... Onondaga County during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt weekend. Oct, 6, 2016



Gavin Champlin shot this 6-point during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt in Downsville, NY... Delaware County. His first buck !



Parker Maybray took his first deer on his first hunt ever during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt on Oct 8, 2016 in Wyoming County.



