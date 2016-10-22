2016 NYS Youth Hunt

Columbus weekend in New York means the annual 2016 NYS Youth Hunt and a chance for 14-15 year olds to harvest a deer in New York with the weapon of their choice. Here are photos of some of this years' successful youth hunters.

If you know of a successful 2016 youth hunter or are one yourself and would like to have your photo posted here... just drop me an email at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.

Remember that photos must be of the hunter and the deer, and must include the hunters full name and county of kill. It doesn't hurt to add other info such as number of points, weight, etc.

I am also always interested in a good hunting story as well if you have one. Just write it like you'd tell it to your hunting buddies and email it to me with photos and I will feature it on the "Deer Stories" page of the website.﻿



Justin Smith shot this big wide antlered buck on October 16, 2016 on the second day of the NYS Youth Hunt in Ontario County.



Derrick Bialaszewski shot this 7-point in Erie County on October 8, 2016 during NYS Youth Hunt with a 50 Cal. Muzzleloader



Blaine Insogna shot this buck in Montgomery County on Oct. 9, 2016 during the NYS Youth Hunt



Dawson Custer, age 14, arrowed his first deer ever in Orleans County at 20 yards on 10/22/2016



Dante Geislinger (right), age 14, took this beautiful 8-point in Chenango County on Oct. 9, 2016 during the NYS Youth Hunt with his 30-06 at 120 yards.



Meghan White (left), age 14, took this impressive first buck in Steuben County on Oct. 9, 2016 during the NYS Youth Hunt weekend.



15 year old, Gavin Weed, shot this 7-point during 2016 NYS Youth Hunt in Southport, NY... Chemung county.



Ray Scheesley Jr. with his first deer ever taken during the NYS Youth Hunt on Oct. 8, 2016 in the Town of Andover, NY... Allegany County with his dad, Ray.



Alaina Edwards shot this 8-point in Orange County on Oct. 8, 2016 with her 243 during the NYS Youth Hunt. It is her first deer ever



Delaney Emerson shot this tall tined buck in Caledonia, NY... Livingston County during the 2016 Youth Hunt weekend

with a .308 at 200 yards



Tim Frisbee, age 15, shot this buck during the 2016 NYS Youth Hunt in Monroe County on October 8, 2016. He was shooting a 16 gauge Winchester model 12. Guns over 90 years old.



Alicia Marie Gee got this beautiful buck in Otsego County (4f) on 10-10-2016 during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Nicholas Sacco got this 8pt buck during the NYS Youth Hunt on 10-8-2016 in Almond, NY... Allegany County at 175 yards with his rifle.



Kalyska Payne shot her first deer on 10/9/2016 in Savona, NY... Steuben county during the NYS Youth Hunt.



Katrina Roan with her biggest archery buck to date, a 7-point weighing 195 lbs. taken in Ontario County on Oct. 10, 2016



