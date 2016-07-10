2016 New York Whitetails

Joe Reale arrowed this absolute giant 23-point buck from the ground on Oct. 7, 2016 in Newfane, NY... Niagara County. The buck dressed at 210 lbs,



Chad Gridley took this nice 9-point with his bow on October 9, 2016 in Yates County.



Gerald Slack arrowed this big 11-point in Genesse County on 10/7/2016



Dave Hilner arrowed this buck on October 9, 2016 in the Town of Alexander, NY... Genesee County with his Mathews Creed XL bow and Rage Hyperdermic Broadhead, shot at 35 yards.



James Turner arrowed this buck on 10/8/2016 in Hector NY... Schuyler County from 25 yards



Mike West arrowed this bruiser 11-point in Oct, 9 2016 in Freedom, NY... Cattaraugus County.



Justin Pfalzer arrowed this good buck on October 8, 2016 in East Pembroke, NY... Genesee County



George Danielewicz arrowed this handsome buck on Oct 2, 2016 in Colden, NY... Erie County.



Tyler Sweet arrowed this buck in Chenango County on October 9, 2016. The deer dressed out at 175 lbs.



Chad Webster arrowed this 9-point on October 8, 2016 at 30 yards in Odessa, NY... Schuyler County



Jason Ward arrowed this beautiful buck on Oct. 2, 2016 in Candor, NY... Tioga County (7R)



Garett Hamilton arrowed this handsome buck on Oct. 5, 2016 in Steuben County (8X).



Stephen Andras doubled up by arrowing a buck and a doe on Oct 2, 2016 in Penn Yan, NY... Yates County.



Tim Rockwood arrowed this buck on October 6, 2016 in Erie county... Eden, NY



Brad Leyburn arrowed this brute on 10/6/2016 in Cayuga County. The big buck weighed in at 210 lbs. and green scores 152



Kyle Berean arrowed this bruiser on Oct. 3, 2016 near Chittenango, NY... Madison County.



Jeremiah Senecal arrowed this Slammer on October 5, 2016 in Saratoga County



James Lane arrowed this 9-point on Oct. 5, 2016 in Palmyra, NY...Wayne County



Jarod Beadnell of Warrensburg, NY arrowed this Adirondack buck on Oct. 4, 2016



Andy Bennett of Johnsburg, NY... Warren County with a 200-pound, 9-pointer taken opening day Sept. 27, 2016 of the Northern Zone archery season.



Nick Bidwell arrowed this monster on Oct. 3, 2016 in Clarence, NY... Erie County. Green score 125



Steven Segouin arrowed this 13-point slammer on Oct. 1, 2016 in Onondaga County.



Nick Digati arrowed this Steuben County, 8-point on 10/2/2016



Dan Kessler arrowed this big 13-point in Springville, NY... Erie County on Oct. 1, 2016 with his Mathews "Drenaline".



Justin Shireman arrowed this 10-point bruiser on Oct 2, 2016 in Ontario County near Bloomfield, NY.



Pete Radliff arrowed this buck on Oct. 1, 2016 in Schoharie County. The buck has an 18.5" spread, dressed at 175 lbs.



Kole Schmerder arrowed his first bow buck on Oct. 1, 2016 following a doe in Broome County... Town of Binghamton .



Joe Meyer arrowed his biggest buck ever today Oct. 1, 2016 in Hannibal, NY... Oswego County.



Justin Perrin arrowed this 9-point in Canandaigua, NY... Ontario County on Oct 1, 2016



Jake Porada arrowed this wide antlered 8-point in Orange County, NY on Oct. 1, 2016. The buck has a 20" spread and weighs it at 200 lbs.



