More big 2016 New York Whitetails... Over 240 bucks going into page 9. These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
Mariah LeVeille, age18, shot this big 11-point with her 7mm-08 in Otsego County on November 25, 2016
Michael Crum shot this big 12-point with 19 1/2" inside spread in North Wolcott, NY... Wayne County on 11/19/16
Matthew Hanft shot this huge 10-point on 11/22/16 in Cattaraugus County with his 30-06. His brother, Ryan Hanft, found his shed earlier this year in February.
Steven Hofert shot this heavy racked buck on 11/25/2016, in Alabama swamps... Genesee County with a Mossberg 500
Dan Grundman shot this 10-point in West Bloomfield, NY... Ontario County on Nov. 25, 2016 with 21" inside spread
Rj Kowalczewski arrowed this huge 8-point on 11/04/2016 on the ground at 16 yards with climber on my back headed to the tree in Batavia, NY... Genesee Co.
Andy Jerome shot this big 10-point in Saratoga County on 11/27/16 with his Mossberg 500 and Hornaday SST.
Jeff Gray shot this 10-point with residual velvet on Nov. 19, 2016 in Allegany County with .270 Winchester
Benjamin Fitzgerald shot this huge 10-point on 11/26/16 in South Bristol, NY... Ontario County (8n) with muzzleloader.
Brad Webber shot this big 9-point in Bliss, NY... Wyoming County on 11/26/16. His biggest buck to date.
Timothy Spacek, NYSBBC/NBBC Measurer, shot this NT Buck on November 22, 2016 in Yates County. His 15-point buck was tracked in the fresh snowfall and killed in his bed. Net green score 153-5 NT
