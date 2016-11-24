Over 210 New York Whitetails and counting from the 2016 season and more to come here on page 8... These pages are devoted to some of the bigger bucks taken during the 2016 season. If you think you have a buck that makes the grade, email a photo to us at nyantler@twcny.rr.com.
The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.
* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.
REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!
Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below
Christopher Smith shot this big 17-point on the Chemung/Tioga County border outside of Waverly, NY on November 20, 2016.
Jeffrey DeBadts shot this super wide 15-point on November 19, 2016 in the Town of Huron... Wayne County. 25" spread
Austin Sickles shot this beauty in Livingston County on November 22, 2016 with Remington 700 chambered in .270
Kamie Compo shot this beautiful 14-point drop tine buck in St. Lawrence County with Remington 7mm-08 on November 4, 2016... another drop tine was broken off on the right side
Brian Bennett arrowed this 12-point on 10/24/2016 in the Town of Hornellsville, NY... Steuben County
Russell Lewis shot this non-typical 14-point in Schuyler County on Nov. 22, 2016 with a 12 gauge Browning
Luke Merrill shot this nice buck with crossbow in Harpursville, NY... Broome County on Nov. 15, 2016
Bill Stewart shot this long tined monster 11-point in Saratoga County on 11/21/2016. His personal best at 71 years young.
Anna O'Brien shot this nice 7-point in Troupsburg, NY... Steuben County on 11/19/2016 with her .243 Savage Axis. It's her first year hunting.
Davey Todd, age 14, shot this monster 16-point in Barker, NY... Niagara County on 11/20/2016 with shotgun
Ernie Kirkwood shot this huge Chemung County 13-point on 11/21/2016. Official Gross green score... 166-5
Rich Ezell shot this big 10-point with his Carbon Express crossbow and Dead Ringer broadheads in Monroe County on 11/21/2016
