Walt Ewanciw shot this nice big 9-point on 11/24/2016 in Greenville, NY... Orange County



Rob Fess shot this big 16-point with his .270 in Ontario County on Nov. 23, 2016



Lucas Irwin shot this 9-point on 11/23/2016 in Washington County



Christopher Smith shot this big 17-point on the Chemung/Tioga County border outside of Waverly, NY on November 20, 2016.



Evan Cole shot this huge Genesee county 8-point on 11-22-2016



Jeffrey DeBadts shot this super wide 15-point on November 19, 2016 in the Town of Huron... Wayne County. 25" spread



Martin Weldy shot this beautiful 13-point in Steuben County... Town of Avoca on 11/21/2016



Austin Sickles shot this beauty in Livingston County on November 22, 2016 with Remington 700 chambered in .270



Kamie Compo shot this beautiful 14-point drop tine buck in St. Lawrence County with Remington 7mm-08 on November 4, 2016... another drop tine was broken off on the right side



Trevor Johnson shot this nice buck in Wayne County... Town of Wolcott on 11/22/2016



Brian Bennett arrowed this 12-point on 10/24/2016 in the Town of Hornellsville, NY... Steuben County



Ricky Messmer shot this nice Orleans County buck on November 19, 2016



Russell Lewis shot this non-typical 14-point in Schuyler County on Nov. 22, 2016 with a 12 gauge Browning



Luke Merrill shot this nice buck with crossbow in Harpursville, NY... Broome County on Nov. 15, 2016



Bill Stewart shot this long tined monster 11-point in Saratoga County on 11/21/2016. His personal best at 71 years young.



Jason Johannes smoked this heavy racked 9-point with muzzleloader in Niagara County on 11/20/2016



Anna O'Brien shot this nice 7-point in Troupsburg, NY... Steuben County on 11/19/2016 with her .243 Savage Axis. It's her first year hunting.



Joshua Ross shot this 10-point in Barker, NY...Niagara County on 11/19/2016. His first ever deer.



Davey Todd, age 14, shot this monster 16-point in Barker, NY... Niagara County on 11/20/2016 with shotgun



Ernie Kirkwood shot this huge Chemung County 13-point on 11/21/2016. Official Gross green score... 166-5



Jeramy Bernardoni shot this big main frame 8-point in Genesee County on November 19, 2016.



Sammy DiVietro arrowed this huge Rockland County 7-point, her first buck, on 10-1-2016



Matthew Little, age 16, shot a nice 9-point in Ulster County on November 21, 2016.



Zachery Jacot 1shot this monster 12-point with a kicker in Seneca Country on November 20, 2016



Rich Ezell shot this big 10-point with his Carbon Express crossbow and Dead Ringer broadheads in Monroe County on 11/21/2016



Ben Bills shot this drop tine 11-point in Ontario County on 11/20/2016



Tim Heidle shot this big buck in Steuben County on November 20, 2016



Mike Yarema shot this 17-point Oswego County buck on Nov. 19, 2016



Scott Knight shot this heavy racked buck in Oswego County on November 19, 2016



Dave Conert shot this huge 9-point in Lockport, NY... Niagara County on 11/20/2016



