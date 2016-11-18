2016 New York Whitetails

180 New York Whitetails and counting from the 2016 season and more to come here on page 7...

The photo MUST be of the hunter with the deer and include the hunter's Full Name with County and Date of kill to be considered for this page.

* ONLY QUALITY PHOTOS IN GOOD TASTE WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Please send along as much info as you can such as, score if you know it, weight, number of points... etc.

REMEMBER... you can upload your own photo(s) to our "Your Deer Pics" page regardless of buck size... you can even upload your doe harvests!

Also, you can visit previous years bucks by clicking on the page links below



Joshua Porter shot this thick racked 12-point in Saratoga County on November 20, 2016



Michael DeAngelis shot this wide antlered 12-point on 11-20-2016 at with his 50 cal. TC Pro Hunter in Ulster County... Town of Rochester



Kathy Barton shot this slammer buck in Dryden, NY... Tompkins County on November 21, 2016



Eric Mayer shot this giant bruiser of a 12-point on 11-20-2016 in Steuben County... Town of Bradford, NY with his Savage .243



Mike Carpenter shot this big rack 11-point with forked brow in Monroe County on November 19, 2016



Chris Robbins shot this 13-point in Pulteney, NY... Steuben County

on Nov. 19, 2016



Chris Secor with his wide Niagara County 6-point taken on Nov. 19, 2016



Ron Debrucque shot this 12-point in Madison County on Nov. 20, 2016



Chris Young arrowed this 11-point in Herkimer County on 11/18/2016 with a Mathews Z7



Heidi Cratsley shot this beauty on 11/20/2016 with .243 in Chemung County



Brandyn Griewisch shot this 9-point on November 19, 2016 in Chautauqua County... Town of Sheridan



Warren Lounsbury shot this big 9-point in Dutchess County on 11-20-2016



Ryan Lown shot this 9-point on Nov. 19, 2016 in Ossian, NY... Livingston County.



James Chase with his big 10-point taken in Otsego County on 11/20/2016



Jacob Morton shot this big Orleans County 8-point on 11/20/2016.



Jason Gerety took this big buck in Orleans County on Nov. 20, 2016



Kyle Poirier, age 15, shot this 11-point in North Bangor, NY... Franklin County with his uncle Al's 7mm-08 on Nov. 20, 2016



Chad Stalter shot this big buck in Livingston County 11/20/2016



Tom Lacko shot this 10-point in Schoharie County on Nov. 19, 2016



Mike Giarraputo arrowed this Suffolk County 10-point on Nov. 17, 2016



Heather Foeller shot this beauty on 11/19/16 in Monroe County



Camellia Custer shot this wide 9-point at 40 yards in Orleans County on Nov. 19, 2016



Chris Bosinski shot this crazy antlered 9-point in Concord, NY... Erie County on Nov. 19, 2016



Jon Folts shot this 11-point on November 19, 2016 in Yates County... Bluff Point, NY



Joseph Kincade shot this big 14-point drop tine buck on Nov 19, 2016 in Newfane, NY... Niagara County



Rachael Bowman shot this big Seneca County 9-point on 11/19/2016



Justin Homer shot this big 10-point in Oneida County on 11/19/2016



Benjamin Bailey shot this thick antlered 10-point in Hume, NY... Allegany County on Nov, 19, 2016 with his Savage 30.06. The buck has a 16 1/2 inch inside spread



Mike Manos arrowed this nice 11-point in Cortland County on Nov. 8, 2016



Jay Noody arrowed this Steuben County stud on Nov. 17, 2016... his first bow kill



Mark Flora arrowed this high rack buck on November 10, 2016 in Van Etten, NY... Chemung County.



